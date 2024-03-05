Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Red Hare King

Matthew Chadwick is set to take a welcome turn under the spotlight with a good book of six rides, headed by the promising Red Hare King in the Class 3 handicap (12.40) over 1m½f on a tricky card at Happy Valley.

Chadwick, a popular local talent, has ridden 12 winners from 319 rides this season, placing him in the bottom half of the jockeys’ table, but he should make the most of this opportunity on the Tony Cruz-trained Red Hare King, especially from an attractive draw (stall 4).

Cruz has turned to Chadwick knowing the former champion apprentice was the first to win on Red Hare King, a four-year-old son of So You Think, over 7f at Sha Tin in April last year.

The gelding has struck a purple patch, with placings on his last five starts including a win over course and distance in January. That victory came in a lower grade, but he is more than capable of measuring up in this company and is a confident selection.

Quantum Patch won a Leopardstown maiden for Ger Lyons on his only start before export and is another holding his form well. With Zac Purton picking up the ride, he emerges as the logical danger to Red Hare King.

Chadwick’s other major chance comes later aboard the Frankie Lor-trained Golden Long in the Class 3 6f handicap (1.45), in which hat-trick-seeker Watch Buddy provides strong opposition despite having to shoulder top weight in this trophy race.

Golden Long, a Brazen Beau three-year-old, won on his debut under Chadwick in December and has performed well in two subsequent starts in similar company. The difference this time is that the gelding takes a step up in grade, albeit coming in at the bottom of the weights.

With an attractive draw in four, he can enjoy the run of the race and notch another win, while Watch Buddy’s task is made more difficult as he has drawn nine of nine, placing him on the extreme outside with a short run to the first turn.

One to keep in mind for the nightcap, the Class 4 6f handicap (2.50), is Lyrical Motion, with Hugh Bowman riding for Caspar Fownes. The gelding has run several solid races of late and can go in this time, with Flying Phantom next best.

