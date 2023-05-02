Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Exuberant

2.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Hoss

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Nordic Dragon

3.50 Happy Valley

2pts win



Hugh Bowman should be back among the winners when taking an attractive book of eight rides, headed by the mercurial Nordic Dragon in the Class 3 6f sprint handicap (3.50) at Happy Valley.

Bowman missed out on the big prizes on FWD Champions Day at the weekend but rode runners-up in both the Champions Mile and the Chairman’s Sprint Prize on a brilliant day’s racing at Sha Tin.

It is back to basics this time with a nine-race card at Hong Kong’s city track, and Nordic Dragon, who looked a potential star six months ago, is poised to record his second successive win for Bowman and continue his resurgence through the ranks.

The four-year-old son of Starspangledbanner was the second highest-priced lot ever sold at the HKJC’s International Sale (a local auction for unraced imports) when knocked down for the equivalent of £700,000 last year.

When he hacked up over course and distance on his debut in November, and followed up with another facile victory a month later, it appeared another budding champion had been found.

But three poor runs followed and his reputation took a battering. Bowman has been responsible for re-booting the Danny Shum-trained gelding’s career, guiding him to a narrow victory by a neck over Brave Star in a 6f sprint last month. His record is now 3-6 and he is well-equipped to cope with a 7lb ratings hike. Phoenix Light is his danger in a competitive heat.

Earlier on the card, Bowman also has a great chance aboard Nordic Dragon’s stablemate Exuberant in the Class 4 6f sprint handicap (2.15).

The five-year-old has won only once in 21 starts but showed he is on a handy mark when second to Victory Scholars in a similar race last month.

Shum also has other winning chances in Denfield (1.15) for Vincent Ho and Helene Feeling (3.15) for Zac Purton as the trainer justifiably basks in the glory of Romantic Warrior’s comprehensive win in Sunday’s QEII Cup.

Purton rides Hoss in the 6f Class 3 St George’s Challenge Cup (2.45), but don’t expect extravagant odds for the four-year-old, who was narrowly denied completing a hat-trick in a similar race last time out. He should make no mistake this time.

Happy Valley Placepot

1.15

5 Happy United

6 Denfield

1.45

3 Splendid Living

4 Helene Wisdom Star

2.15

2 Flying On The Turf

4 Exuberant

2.45

5 Jolly Ruler

7 Hoss

3.15

5 Helene Feeling

8 Maldives

3.50

2 Nordic Dragon

9 Phoenix Light

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.45am.

