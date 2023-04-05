Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Thursday

Happy United

Zac Purton and first-season trainer Jamie Richards, who have become Hong Kong’s dream combination, should see their popularity further increased by in the finale, the Class 3 6f handicap (3.50), at Happy Valley.

Purton and Richards have won 11 races together, including a double at Sha Tin last Sunday, an indication they have clicked very quickly, and Hoss, who is seeking a hat-trick over course and distance, is poised to continue their run of success.

Many will wonder how Hoss, a son of Melbourne Cup winner Fiorente, can be showing so much ability over sprint distances. The answer may be that he is a classy four-year-old who could well be even more effective when stepping up in trip.

A feature of his two wins was the need for Purton to drop him back early from wide draws — he came from stalls 8 and 11 respectively — and it will be interesting to see whether tactics change to make use of his attractive draw in stall three this time.

Silvestre de Sousa will be aboard the danger, the John Size-trained Beauty Tycoon, who has paid the penalty for three 6f wins this season, progressing 23lb in the ratings since breaking the ice in October. His inside draw (2) is a positive.

Purton and Richards also have another major chance in the lightly raced , who attempts his maiden win in the Class 4 6f sprint handicap (2.15) in which the topweight Kokushi Musou looms as his biggest threat.

Happy United caught the eye on his second outing when running on solidly for seventh, beaten only a length and a three-quarters over course and distance. The three-year-old son of Sweynesse traces back to One In A Million and Milligram on his dam’s side and looks to have some potential.

Purton, who should be in for another successful day, can also take the Class 3 Lusitano Challenge Cup (2.45) over 1m½f. He will be aboard , who must overcome drawing a little awkwardly in stall nine in this ten-runner field.

Helene Feeling, who won two of his six starts for Michael Bell in Britain, ran on nicely over 6f on his debut here, giving the impression he would relish this increase in distance. HK Dragon is his main opposition.

