Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Saturday selections at Sha Tin

It always pays to take note when John Size bumps one of his horses up to a higher grade, which is the case with the promising Ensued, who steps up to Class 2 in the 1m 2f handicap (8.05) at Sha Tin on Saturday.

Ensued caught the eye when winning his first two starts in Hong Kong but then looked unlucky when blocked for a clear run several times in a 1m1f handicap on Hong Kong International Races day this month, beaten more than eight lengths when he probably would have been placed if not impeded.

The son of Lemon Drop Kid didn't win in three starts for James Fanshawe in Britain but contested some decent novice and conditions events and was far from disgraced behind such as Circle Of Fire and Slipofthepen. If you put a line through his most recent outing, Ensued should give a good sight here with his light weight of 8st 3lb, especially if he can get across from an awkward stall nine, ahead of Five G Patch and La City Blanche, who both ran with credit behind Junko in the Hong Kong Vase.

Ensued will be partnered by Karis Teetan, who is in clear second in the jockeys’ championship, trailing leader Zac Purton 44-29 and has nine good rides on the card.

The Mauritius-born rider also has excellent prospects aboard Mighty Stride in the nightcap, the Class 3 7f handicap (9.45). The Ricky Yiu-trained Mighty Stride looked impressive in winning three of his seven starts in a successful first campaign, and following a seven-month layoff he is ready to progress again. He has been kept relatively fresh and did enough in two trials at Conghua to suggest he can go close first time out. Caspar Fownes has unearthed a good type in The Heir, whose two seconds were creditable and mark him as a major contender in this fascinating finale. Beauty Crescent looks next best.

James McDonald has ridden nine winners so far in his brief stint in Hong Kong and looks set to bring up double figures when partnering the Chris So-trained Cotton Fingers in the Class 3 6f handicap sprint (8.35). The gelding who won two at Wednesday city meetings in Sydney, has gone close with two narrow seconds from three starts in Hong Kong. His 2lb increase in the ratings should not have a bearing on his performance and this is an ideal opportunity for a break through locally.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7am

2 Nordic Star

6 Can’t Go Wong

7.35

10 Fighting Machine

13 Natural Gold

8.05

2 Five G Patch

10 Ensued

8.35

2 Cotton Fingers

3 I Give

9.10

4 Yellowfin

7 Adefill

9.45

1 Mighty Stride

6 The Heir

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin is at 5am.

Sha Tin card

