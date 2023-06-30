Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Saturday picks at Sha Tin

Northern Beast

11.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Dream Winner

12.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Invincible Sage

1.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Promising import Invincible Sage is entitled to a change in fortune in the Class 3 6f handicap (1.15) at Sha Tin, having been unlucky in two starts since coming over from Australia.

On his penultimate run, the David Hall-trained three-year-old found himself checked at crucial stages of a race that he should have won, while on his most recent outing, on heavy ground, he was drawn wide and stayed out there throughout.

Hugh Bowman must have been relieved to see Invincible Sage drawn on the inside (stall two) this time, which should enable him to travel up with the pace before being unleashed for a finishing surge in the home straight.

His chief danger is interesting newcomer Mugen, trained by Pierre Ng. He has the significant booking of champion jockey Zac Purton, who will get down near his lowest riding weight to partner the gelding at 8st 7lb.

Mugen showed enormous potential for Melbourne trainer Clinton McDonald, winning at Moonee Valley before changing hands for big money. He has trialled particularly well since arriving in Hong Kong and Purton has done much of the trial work on the lightly raced import.

Bowman and Hall could be in for a good day as they also join forces with Northern Beast , a son of Maurice whose two Hong Kong starts have been eyecatching. He looks the one to beat in the Class 4 mile handicap (11.40), with the Ng-trained Master Of Fortune the main threat.

This is an unusual week for locals as there is an abundance of racing, Saturday, Monday and Thursday. Saturday’s fixture celebrates Reunification Day, which marks the British handing back Hong Kong to China in 1997.

The unbeaten Dream Winner, trained by Frankie Lor, looks one of the good things of the day in the Class 3 5f handicap (12.40), but he will be a short price. He has gone up 12lb for each of his two easy wins and still has lengths up his sleeve.

Better value may be found in the feature, the Hong Kong Reunification Cup (10.35), in which Five G Patch is selected to beat Sword Point.

Five G Patch, a son of Camelot who won both of his starts for Joseph O’Brien before export, comes into this off an excellent third in the Group 1 Champions & Chater Cup, over a mile and a half.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

11.10

3 Sparkling Knight

6 Midas Touch

11.40

3 Master Of Fortune

7 Northern Beast

12.10

4 Green N White

6 Joyful Genius

12.40

2 Dream Winner

5 Metro Warrior

1.15

6 Invincible Sage

11 Mugen

1.50

2 Hoss

9 The Runner

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Happy Valley pools with the Tote, Coral and Ladbrokes. The first race at Sha Tin on Saturday is at 9.00am.

