Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three picks at Sha Tin on Sunday

Youthful Deal

9.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Supreme Lucky

9.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Viva Chaleur

10.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Caspar Fownes is set to continue his brilliant start to the season when saddling well-credentialed import Viva Chaleur in the Class 3 6f handicap (10.45), the finale on a ten-race card at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Viva Chaleur, who is 0-7 locally, has largely been a sleeper in the ranks since arriving in Hong Kong in March last year. But following three encouraging barrier trials recently, he is ready to capitalise on a low-key first season and its associated benefits.

The four-year-old was trained by Andre Fabre for Coolmore when he finished runner-up to Perfect Power in the Prix Morny at Deauville before an excellent second to Modern Games in the Somerville Stakes at Newmarket two years ago.

His name then was Trident and he gives every indication he has retained that ability since. Reunited with Hugh Bowman, he can open his account and maintain his trainer’s current impressive strike-rate. Fownes has already sent out 10 winners and numerous minor placings from 64 runners.

The Ricky Yiu-trained Excellent Fighter was 3-8 last season and might still be ahead of the handicapper, so is worth inclusion in multiples along with Happy Daily in a typically open finale on an enticing card.

Four of the 10 races are on dirt and, as ever, the search is on for those who excel on the surface.

The Frankie Lor-trained Youthful Deal answers that description and should be hard to beat in the Class 2 6f handicap (9.05). The five-year-old won three in quick succession last season, after which he has run twice on turf against tough opposition.

This is going to be more to his liking, and from the inside stall (one), he should be given every chance by Vincent Ho to return to winning ways with Bowman’s mount Chancheng Prince the chief danger.

Zac Purton, back on top in the jockeys’ championship, has his usual book of attractive rides which include the Danny Shum-trained Supreme Lucky , who looks to make it two in a row when he tackles the Class 2 7f handicap (9.35).

The step up in trip from 6f is not likely to trouble the son of Deep Field, who showed his versatility when making all on his most recent start.

Previously, he had been asked to come from behind. The Golden Scenery, who is relishing being in this grade, is next best.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.00

1 Wonderful Unicorn

2 Endeared

8.35

1 Flying Dragon

11 Red Desert

9.05

2 Chancheng Prince

3 Youthful Deal

9.35

2 The Golden Scenery

9 Supreme Lucky

10.10

1 Happy Together

5 Snaffles

10.45

1 Viva Chaleur

4 Excellent Fighter

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Sha Tin pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 6.00am.

