Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three fancies at Sha Tin on Wednesday

Rain has given Hong Kong punters plenty of headaches over the past week and more of the same can be expected as the official going is ‘wet, slow’ for Wednesday’s meeting at Sha Tin, where all eight races will be run on the dirt track.

Going is not often an issue in Hong Kong as, in normal circumstances, it is good, quick ground on the turf course and a standard good dirt surface on the all-weather. Form analysts usually don’t have to worry about ground being a factor.

However, when Sha Tin was subjected to a heavy cloudburst at the weekend, jockeys were steering their mounts wide in search of better ground in the home straight and, all of a sudden, pinpointing likely mudlarks became an important exercise.

It is slightly different when it rains before a meeting on the dirt, as the surface compacts and it becomes faster. Then, if it subsequently rains during the meeting, it can become sloppy, and that’s the potential nightmare for punters.

, a three-year-old import from Australia, has registered seconds on his last two starts, both on the dirt, and finally gets his chance to break through locally when contesting the Class 3 6f handicap (2.45).

The gelded son of Oakleigh Plate winner Snitzel was beaten both times by the useful Youthful Deal and, significantly, one of those seconds came on a ‘wet, slow’ track back in March. He should be well equipped to cope with anything and from gate four will be hard to beat.

He will be partnered again by Zac Purton, who can expect most opposition from the Frankie Lor-trained Everyone’s Victory, who earned promotion for a narrow win over course and distance on his last start.

It should be noted that Purton is reunited with tough campaigner in the Class 3 handicap (3.15) over 1m½f and, despite drawing the outside stall in 14, he could prove tremendous each-way value in an open race. Maldives is 3-37, and Purton was aboard for two of those wins.

The closing Class 2 handicap (3.50) over 1m½f looks a cracker, with Hava Nageela and Galaxy Witness both well fancied, but , with Jerry Chau claiming 2lb, has the credentials to upstage them. He is a four-time winner on the dirt and will relish the conditions.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

1.15

2 Colourful Baron

3 El Valiente

1.45

3 Righteous Doctrine

5 Billionaire Secret

2.15

7 Magic Supreme

10 I Give

2.45

5 Gummy Gummy

9 Everyone’s Victory

3.15

4 Adefill

8 Maldives

3.50

9 Handsome Twelve

12 Hava Nageela

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Wednesday is at 12.15pm.

