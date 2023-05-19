Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three fancies at Sha Tin on Sunday

Prince Of Porty

9.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Tuchel 10.10

Sha Tin

2pts win

Mighty Stride

10.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Former Sydney champion Brenton Avdulla can secure his first Hong Kong win aboard the classy in the closing Class 3 7f handicap (10.45) on the ten-race card at Sha Tin.

Avdulla approaches his sixth meeting with figures of 0-23, which must be frustrating for the dual Golden Slipper-winning jockey, who clearly rides well. But it takes time to win over local owners and trainers, and his book of seven rides here represents his best opportunities so far. With three South American jockeys leaving the ranks in the past week, Avdulla can look forward to being snapped up for several more rides, and the Ricky Yiu-trained Mighty Stride might just prove a timely launching pad.

The four-year-old looked potentially very smart when chalking up three wins and two seconds from his first five starts before hitting a snag two weeks ago when floundering on soft ground. He had progressed 28lb in the ratings to that point.

It is surely a case of giving a good horse another chance, particularly as he should appreciate the quicker racing surface and is nicely drawn in stall five. He is selected to beat a strong field under top weight, which would guarantee a class promotion.

Zac Purton has remained loyal to Beauty Inspire, an Irish import, who was unbeaten in two runs for Ger Lyons, which included a win in the Group 3 Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh two years ago. He is 0-5 in Hong Kong but shows plenty of promise and should crack it in this grade.

Purton has nine good rides and could easily end the day with a treble or even more. One of his best is the Hong Kong Derby runner-up , who should prove up to shouldering top weight in the Class 2 1m handicap (10.10). Less than six weeks after his fine second in the Classic, over 1m2f, Tuchel was dropped back in trip to 7f by trainer John Size, who will no doubt be expecting slight improvement on the gelding’s third behind Beauty Eternal seeing he has an extra furlong to travel.

Avdulla has come in for the ride on stablemate Sweet Encounter, who could be smuggled in at the back of the field from his wide draw (10). With such tactics, he should be running home strongly in the closing stages.

Purton also has a great chance aboard the promising , who can make it three from four by taking the Class 3 6f sprint handicap (9.35). He has an awkward draw (11), so expect Purton to show his customary aggression at the start. Reward Smile is the danger.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.00

2 Round The Earth,

7 Gold Tack

8.35

3 Flying Mojito

12 Commanding Missile

9.05

1 California Deeply

3 Pleasant Endeavor

9.35

5 Reward Smile

6 Prince Of Porty

10.10

1 Tuchel

5 Sweet Encounter

10.45

1 Mighty Stride

3 Beauty Inspire

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 6.00am.

