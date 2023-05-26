Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three fancies at Sha Tin on Sunday

Romantic Warrior

9.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Flagship Warrior

9.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Helene Feeling

10.50 Sha Tin

2pts win

Zac Purton is tasked with the responsibility of relaxing the brilliant Romantic Warrior to ensure the five-year-old star sees out the 1m4f of the Group 1 Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (9.05) at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Purton can ride practically any horse he sets his eye on, such is his popularity with Hong Kong owners, yet it has taken nearly two seasons and 13 starts for the five-time champion to get the leg-up on this multiple Group 1 winner.

Joao Moreira, Karis Teetan and James McDonald all received the call before him, so he will be making the most of a long-awaited opportunity to partner a young horse currently ranked among the best six horses in the world.

Winner of ten of his 13 starts from 6f to 1m2f, the Danny Shum-trained Romantic Warrior has been outstanding. However, he has been keen on occasions, and at his first try over 1m4f Purton will be attempting to switch off the gelding in the first two furlongs. The jockey’s task is made harder by the draw — he is drawn eight of nine — so tactics early will play a big part.

On class alone it is impossible to go past Romantic Warrior, but the test will be whether he drops the bit in the run up the straight the first time around.

Panfield, who won the Champions & Chater in 2022, is a serious player as he comes into his own over longer distances, but last year’s winner Russian Emperor arrives off the back of three starts in the Middle East and a tough run under top weight in the Queen Mother Memorial Cup earlier in the month.

A more potent challenger could be Straight Arron, who relished the softish ground and a light weight to take the Queen Mother (a handicap) and is capable of improvement at the top level, even on top of the ground.

Shum should be in for a good day as he also saddles Helene Feeling, who looks the one to beat in the competitive Class 3 1m handicap (10.50). The selection won a Doncaster nursery for Michael Bell prior to export and has settled in well.

One other suggestion on an excellent 11-race card is the David Hayes-trained Flagship Warrior, who resumes from a short break in the Class 2 7f handicap (9.40). The four-year-old finished last of 14 in the Hong Kong Derby in March but goes well fresh and should enjoy the drop back to this trip. Red Lion and Atullibigeal are the dangers.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.00

5 Watch Buddy

8 Urban Triumph

8.30

4 Simple Hedge

5 Lost Child

9.05

1 Romantic Warrior

5 Panfield

9.40

1 Red Lion

6 Flagship Warrior

10.15

1 Supreme Lucky

5 Dancing Code

10.50

1 Ching

3 Helene Feeling

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.30am.

