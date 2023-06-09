Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three fancies at Sha Tin on Saturday

Round The Globe

11.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Invincible Sage

1.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Tuchel

1.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

The David Hall-trained Invincible Sage looked a good thing beaten on his Hong Kong debut last month but gets his chance for compensation in the Class 3 6f handicap (1.10) on an attractive ten-race card at Sha Tin on Saturday.

Hugh Bowman was severely reprimanded by the stewards for pursuing what they reckoned to be an optimistic gap in a 5f sprint, after which Invincible Sage flew in the last few strides to snatch fourth, beaten only a length and a half.

The three-year-old showed plenty of ability previously in Australia, chalking up a hat-trick on Melbourne metro tracks before registering a second in Listed company at Randwick in Sydney. He also finished a respectable distance behind crack sprinter Giga Kick in a Group 3.

There is little doubt the step up to 6f is in his favour but the draw (12 of 12) is not. Bowman is renowned for his timing in coming from the back of the field, tactics he is almost obliged to adopt in the circumstances here.

David Hayes has been talking up the talents of lightly raced Lucky Encounter, who is on a hat-trick following smart wins over course and distance, which have seen his rapid rise though the ranks. He has gone up a hefty 7lb for his most recent win.

The three-year-old, who lacks the race experience of Invincible Sage, is also drawn awkwardly, starting from stall ten, while another with claims, Excellent Fighter, jumps from 11, which assures plenty of pressure from the outside.

One of the stars on show is Tuchel, who is perfectly placed to make it back-to-back wins in the finale, the Class 2 handicap (1.45) over 1m1f. The four-year-old was runner-up in the Classic Mile and the Derby, two legs of the Four-Year-Old Triple Crown, and is still on the improve.

He should have the beating of Rise Brethren, a one-time Britannia runner-up for Joseph O’Brien, who has third start for Jamie Richards after being switched from Danny Shum. Columbus County, taking a massive drop in class, is also worth consideration.

Trainer Ricky Yiu is astutely adventurous with his Australian purchases, and Round The Globe, who he bought for A$370,000 at the Magic Millions Sale, is ready to justify his judgement by breaking his maiden at the fourth attempt in the Class 4 6f sprint handicap (11.35), with Alexis Badel in the saddle.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

11.00

1 Amazing Teens

3 Mission Bravo

11.35

7 Round The Globe

11 Lady’s Choice

12.05

1 Unpresuming

2 Holy Power

12.35

11 Chrysos

14 Red Hare King

1.10

3 Invincible Sage

7 Lucky Encounter

1.45

1 Tuchel

4 Rise Brethren

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Saturday is at 9am.

