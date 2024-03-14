Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three fancies at Sha Tin on Saturday

Invincible Lucky

8.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Lucky Encounter

9.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Windcheater

9.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

David Hayes, walking on air after the Hong Derby field took shape this week, can celebrate by saddling Lucky Encounter to land the Class 2 7f handicap (9.10) on the ten-race card at Sha Tin on Saturday.

The reason for the trainer’s delight is because his Star Mac has scraped into the 14-runner Derby, run on March 24, despite being a maiden after six local starts, while Lucky Encounter, who is held in the same high regard, gets his chance for a breakthrough win in a tough grade.

On his latest outing, Lucky Encounter finished fifth in a 6f sprint handicap – he was beaten two lengths by Howdeepisyourlove – coming home just behind rapid improver Galaxy Patch. He didn’t enjoy the smoothest of runs, giving the performance extra merit.

With a light weight of 8st 5lb for his first attempt at 7f, he can take a handy position behind the speed for Andrea Atzeni and will take a world of beating. The four-year-old’s record is 4-9, with all his wins registered in lower grades, but he is well up to this.

Trainer Mark Newnham has shown intent by booking Zac Purton for Invincible Lucky for the first time in the Class 4 7f handicap (8.35). He has also reached for first-time blinkers on the three-year-old, partnered in both his runs to date by Matthew Chadwick.

Lightly raced but with plenty of potential, Invincible Lucky should go close if he can overcome his wide draw (11), and as he was ridden from behind previously, it will be interesting to see if Purton takes a more forward position with the gelding.

The Ricky Yiu-trained Sunlight Power notched his maiden win over course and distance last start, and as a result was hit with a 7lb hike in the ratings. The son of Golden Slipper winner Capitalist has ability and could still be ahead of the handicapper.

He is a good ride for Harry Bentley, who also has an excellent chance on the Newnham-trained Windcheater in the finale, the Class 3 7f handicap (9.45).

The gelding just failed in a bid to make all on his most recent start but can return to the winner’s list here. Sweet Briar is his biggest threat.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.00

1 Enterprise Attack

4 Ace Victory

7.35

2 Champion Instinct

9 Packing Brilliant

8.05

1 Yellowfin

4 Smokey Bear

8.35

5 Sunlight Power

7 Invincible Lucky

9.10

8 Lucky Encounter

10 Young Champion

9.45

9 Sweet Briar

14 Windcheater

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into HK pools with the Tote. First race at Sha Tin on Saturday is at 5am.

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.