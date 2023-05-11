Hong Kong Racing tips: Jim McGrath with three fancies at Sha Tin on Saturday

Golden Samurai

8.35am Sha Tin (Sat)

2pts win

Beauty Eternal

9.05am Sha Tin

2pts win

Happy Golf

9.40am Sha Tin

2pts win

Beauty Eternal failed to justify favouritism in the BMW Hong Kong Derby two starts ago, but he is tipped to win another historic prize when he tackles the 7f Hong Kong Macau Trophy (9.05), the feature of a ten-race card at Sha Tin on Saturday.

The competition between the two neighbouring jurisdictions was an annual feature until Covid-19 interfered and this marks the first running of the event since 2019, as well as a signal of a return to some semblance of normality.

Macau field the topweight with the Joe Lau-trained Star Of Yiu Cheng, a winner of 15 races on his home track, but he will meet fierce opposition in , who returned to winning ways following his Derby defeat when landing a race over course and distance on Champions Day last month.

The John Size-trained gelding is a son of Starspangledbanner and while many felt he did not see out the mile-and-a-quarter Derby trip, there is little doubt he will strike at his optimum distance when stepping up to a mile in the future.

He took his time to overhaul the smart Circuit Stellar last time and Zac Purton will feel obliged to position his mount closer the pace, ensuring he makes full use of his attractive draw in stall four.

Again, Circuit Stellar will be the chief danger. Fantastic Treasure has been running excellent races over seven furlongs and is drawn out wide, which he prefers, for Karis Teetan. He can be expected to finish with a late flourish and might well sneak a place.

The Golden Sixty combination of owner Stanley Chan, trainer Francis Lui and jockey Vincent Ho purchased the four-year-old for A$500,000 at the Sydney Easter Sales a couple of years back, and the gelding is fancied to register his second win when contesting the Class 4 7f handicap (8.35).

Nobody is suggesting this son of Pride Of Dubai will scale the heights of his illustrious counterpart, but he showed potential when obliging at surprisingly generous odds on his last start. He should be followed again as he steps up a furlong in trip.

As ever, Purton is the jockey to follow as apart from Beauty Eternal, he is also expected to win aboard the Frankie Lor-trained in the Class 3 6f sprint handicap (9.40), in which Excellent Fighter is the danger.

Sha Tin Placepot

8.00

1 Storm Legend

9 Speed Fay Fay

8.35

2 Golden Samurai

4 Solar Partner

9.05

2 Beauty Eternal

3 Circuit Stellar

9.40

4 Excellent Fighter

9 Happy Golf

10.15

5 Brave Dreams

13 Noble Win

10.50

1 The Best Peach

3 Happy Together

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

