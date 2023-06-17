Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three fancies at Sha Tin on Saturday

Jumbo Fortune

Is Zac Purton going to pull it off? With at least seven of his ten rides at Sha Tin today either favourite or near the head of the market, the Australian should remain on target to break Joao Moreira’s record of 170 wins in a season.

Purton is on 151 wins, with eight meetings left before the curtain comes down, so he must average just over 2.5 winners per day to make history.

He is not only riding brilliantly, he also has such pulling power with owners and trainers that he can choose his mounts at will. His best today is supplied by old ally John Size, who will be eager for Simple Hedge to make up for an unlucky last run when he contests the Class 4 7f handicap (12.05).

Simple Hedge was checked at the start in a similar race over course and distance last month, and despite dropping to the rear early, he made up significant ground to finish fourth, beaten only a length and a half.

It was infuriating for his followers as he had been drawn nicely in stall five but was unable to make use of it. By coincidence, he has been drawn the same this time and Purton will be keen to ensure he holds his ground. The capable Yellowfin is the danger.

The Benno Yung-trained Gummy Gummy has shown a liking for Sha Tin’s dirt track, which he can put to good use in the Class 3 6f handicap sprint (1.05) with Purton again in the saddle.

The three-year-old won his maiden at Rosehill in Sydney and was Listed placed at Eagle Farm, Brisbane, so his early promise looks likely to be realised, particularly on the all-weather surface. Mark The Moment, with 10lb claimer Ellis Wong riding, is the main danger.

Purton’s loyalty to Jumbo Fortune should pay dividends in the Class 3 1m1f handicap (11.30), in which he will be very much on trial over the distance. He was a Group 3 winner over 7f in Sydney and has never raced beyond an extended mile.

The four-year-old finished third, beaten half a length, over a mile at Sha Tin on his last start, which was a good run after being steadied at the start, then held up for a run on the home bend. From stall five, he should be able to tuck in and be given every chance of getting the trip.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

11.30

4 Jumbo Fortune

5 Universal Horizon

12.05

2 Simple Hedge

7 Yellowfin

12.35

3 Erimo

7 Flaming Rabbit

1.05

2 Gummy Gummy

3 Mark The Moment

1.40

2 Flying Ace

3 Bundle Of Charm

2.15

1 Find My Love

2 Beauty Inspire

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Saturday is at 9am.

