Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three fancies at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Hong Kong Cup-winning jockey James McDonald can remain in the spotlight with a collection of top rides headed by Beato in the 1m½f handicap (1.45) at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

McDonald replaces apprentice Angus Chung as the Tony Cruz-trained five-year-old stretches out in distance. The son of Tavistock is 0-10 but has never run beyond 7f here, and his pedigree suggests stepping up in trip should be to his liking.

He won both his starts in Australia, albeit against modest opposition, but everything points to a good showing here on his first taste of racing at the tighter city course.

On his last start, in similar company, Beato ran on steadily in the home straight, making up significant ground for third, beaten two and a half lengths. It was an encouraging run and, with the advantage of a rails draw, he should have every chance of opening his local account.

The Pierre Ng-trained Dragon Star made all when breaking the ice over course and distance last time and has gone up a reasonable 5lb for that neck victory. Karis Teetan is likely to adopt similar tactics, which should be welcomed by McDonald, who can position Beato in behind on the fence.

McDonald’s most interesting mount could be the lightly raced Run Run Timing , who looks well placed to oblige on only his second start in the 6f handicap (12.10), in which the more experienced Golden Luck is the danger.

Run Run Timing was given a good grounding in Australia when being prepared for yearling sales, a Ready To Run sale, and then winning a barrier trial for Sydney trainer Bjorn Baker. His sole start in Hong Kong was promising as he ran on for third in a 5f dash. He should be primed and ready for this assignment.

Zac Purton has his usual array of high-quality mounts, but A Americ Te Specso is the one to make most appeal in the 6f handicap (2.50), although McDonald also has claims aboard Copartner Ambition.

A Americ Te Specso is well up to winning off of his current mark, having gone close when beaten a neck by Never Too Soon over course and distance in the same grade on his most recent outing. Ace Victory is another to include in multiples.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

12.10

5 Golden Luck

6 Run Run Timing

12.40

4 Explosive Witness

6 Atomic Energy

1.10

1 Scotch Tycoon

4 Young Life Forever

1.45

2 Beato

8 Dragon Star

2.15

5 Tourbillon Prince

7 Romantic Laos

2.50

6 A Americ Te Specso

7 Copartner Ambition

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 10.40am.

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.