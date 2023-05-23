Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three fancies at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Seasons Wit

2.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

California Cible

3.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Jumbo Fortune

3.50 Happy Valley

2pts win

Tony Cruz can continue his good season by sending out the useful to win the Class 3 6f handicap (3.15) under Alexis Badel on a challenging nine-race card at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Cruz has never been far from the limelight in more than four decades in Hong Kong racing and, with 45 wins to his credit, is fourth in the trainers’ championship with his stable in fine form.

California Cible, who won two races for the Snowdens on provincial tracks in New South Wales before export, is only 1-12 locally but always gives the impression he can climb higher than his present handicap mark. Drawn in stall four, he has an ideal opportunity to validate that theory here.

The key to realising that potential is Badel, who will be aboard the five-year-old for the second time, having ridden him to a solid second to the well-regarded Nordic Dragon over course and distance this month.

The danger is the Jamie Richards-trained and Zac Purton-ridden Magniac, a lightly raced three-year-old who won three juveniles in fairly weak company in west Australia before arriving in Hong Kong, where he broke through at the fifth attempt. He has the scope to win another this term.

Purton is relentlessly pursuing the record for most wins in a season – and is on target to pull it off – and yet again he has several excellent chances, including the Richards-trained , who should be in his element in the Class 3 5f handicap (2.15).

The three-year-old was never out of the placings in five starts for the Freedmans in Australia, travelling to Adelaide to win his maiden, and he has never run a bad race in three local starts either. This is his chance to win one, with the improving Atomic Energy, with Angus Chung claiming 7lb, the danger.

Arguably Purton’s most interesting booking is in the Class 3 handicap (3.50) over 1m½f. It is the first time after 15 starts and three trainers that his services have been sought for a young horse who has obviously caused connections a few headaches over the past season or so.

Jumbo Fortune was placed in the VRC Sires Produce Stakes in Melbourne and clearly has the ability. The five-time champion’s job is to get him to do the business on raceday. And he might well do that.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.15

3 Stormtrouper

8 Denfield

1.45

5 Beauty Mission

8 Baby

2.15

6 Seasons Wit

7 Atomic Energy

2.45

5 Easy Snip

7 Happy Trio

3.15

2 California Cible

3 Magniac

3.50

5 Jumbo Fortune

8 Rattan Kingdom

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.45am.

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.