Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three fancies at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Smart four-year-old Sword Point can show his appreciation of a drop back to routine handicap company by taking the Class 2 1m1f finale (3.50) on a tricky nine-race card at Happy Valley today.

The Frankie Lor-trained gelding comes to his first race at the city track off a fine second to Straight Arron in the Queen Mother Memorial Cup, a Group 3 handicap over 1m4f, at Sha Tin this month.

Straight Arron, who had also beaten Sword Point over 1m1f previously, then went on to finish a gutsy fourth at level weights to Russian Emperor in last Sunday’s Group 1 Champions & Chater Cup.

Sword Point is 1-8 in Hong Kong and has never shirked an issue, even against the best of his age in the Triple Crown races, in which his most notable effort was a second to Super Sunny Sing in the Classic Cup over 1m1f.

He has held his form well and is rock solid. The drop back in distance should not prove a problem, nor should the tighter course considering he was twice a winner on sharp Sydney tracks. Karis Teetan comes in for the mount to replace the suspended Silvestre de Sousa and will be hoping to avoid finding himself trapped wide from stall eight.

Michael Dee’s mount Packing Award, who is very useful, could be his other biggest worry.

Sixth Generation is expected to be the shortest-priced favourite on the card when he attempts to make it four wins from five starts in the Class 3 handicap (3.15) over 1m½f.

Vincent Ho, aboard for his last two wins, retains the ride on Sixth Generation, who was put up 10lb in the ratings and promoted a grade after recording an effortless four-length win over course and distance last month.

For value in multiples, take Maldives, who goes well for Alexis Badel and has the jockey back in the saddle.

Sydney rider Brenton Avdulla gets a good opportunity to break through aboard in-form Smokey Bear in the Class 3 6f Sauternes Cup (2.45), the feature race. Avdulla is 0-42 from moderate local support but this former Roger Charlton-trained sprinter has claims off a light weight.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.15

9 Flaming Eagle

12 Charming Steed

1.45

1 Savvy Delight

8 Nicetobemet

2.15

1 Circuit Booming

4 Solar Partner

2.45

7 Party Warrior

9 Smokey Bear

3.15

6 Sixth Generation

7 Maldives

3.50

4 Sword Point

6 Packing Award

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.45am.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.