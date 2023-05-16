Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three fancies at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Above All

2.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Up And Up

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Howdeepisyourlove

3.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

A new name, fresh surroundings and ideal conditions all point to breaking through locally at the second attempt in the Class 3 1m1f handicap (2.45) on a nine-race card at Happy Valley.

Up And Up was called Ikhtiraaq when he won a Leicester novice for Owen Burrows and handicaps at Yarmouth and Pontefract for Sir Michael Stoute. As the name suggests, he was formerly owned by Shadwell before being bought at public auction by owner Robert Ng.

Stoute has trained successfully for Ng for more than two decades — they combined to win the Hong Kong Vase with Daliapour in 2000 — and he no doubt approved of the purchase of Up And Up and then his subsequent export to Hong Kong, where he continues to carry Ng’s colours.

Danny Shum now has charge of Up And Up, who he saddled for a strong-finishing fourth in a handicap over the extended mile at Happy Valley last month, which was a taking debut in his new home, and the step up in trip this time should be perfect.

In a confidence-boost for punters, Zac Purton has stepped forward to take over from Lyle Hewitson, and while that means a shorter price, he will certainly be given every chance by the five-time champion, who has the record for most winners in a season in his sights.

Alexis Badel rides the main danger, Young Brilliant, the horse at the centre of the recent jockeys' betting inquiry that led to the banning of Silvestre de Sousa and Vagner Borges. In an intriguing contest, the consistent Meaningful Star also has a chance.

Completely unconnected to the inquiry, another Brazilian jockey Ruan Maia has announced he is leaving Hong Kong due to lack of opportunities after this meeting, at which the best of his three rides, , can take the Class 4 6f handicap (2.15).

Above All is expected to make full use of an attractive inside draw (4) to sit handy to the pace throughout, while the in-form Snowalot should give another good sight despite creeping up in the weights.

Karis Teetan has several good mounts on the card, the best being the John Size-trained in the Class 2 6f sprint handicap (3.15). This rapid improver is a rising star who continues to thrive under Size. Packing Treadmill is his biggest rival.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.15

1 Holy Power

3 King’s Capital

1.45

2 G One Excellent

6 King Invincible

2.15

3 Snowalot

9 Above All

2.45

6 Up And Up

11 Young Brilliant

3.15

6 Howdeepisyourlove

7 Packing Treadmill

3.50

2 Son Pak Fu

11 Juneau Flash

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.45am.

