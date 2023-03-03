Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath has three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Perfetto

7.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Looking Great

8.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Alacrity

9.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Jockey Karis Teetan should get a welcome boost after enduring a difficult past week by partnering Chilean import to victory in the Class 3 mile handicap (9.45), the finale on a mixed card at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Teetan suffered a blow when losing the ride on Derby winner Romantic Warrior after being beaten a head by Golden Sixty in an epic running of the Hong Kong Gold Cup. He responded by landing a double on Wednesday and there are more winners on the way.

Prior to export from Chile, Alacrity was 4-10, which included Group 1 success over 1m2f despite needing six runs to break his duck. However, it was his debut run in Hong Kong that caught the eye when he came from second-last to finish fourth behind Derby favourite Beauty Eternal over 7f.

Alacrity is himself being aimed at the Derby but he will need to win this — and win it well — if he is to earn a high enough rating to get into the Blue Riband field. Drawn badly in 13, and with 9st 9lb topweight to carry, victory would certainly vouch for his potential to measure up.

The in-form Ching is arguably best of the rest, with Beauty Inspire, the mount of Hugh Bowman, also a feasible alternative for multiples.

Teetan has several other good chances, headed by progressive stayer , who is the one to beat in the Class 2 1m1f handicap (8.35). The gelding won over 1m3f at Happy Valley and then acquitted himself well when thrown in at the deep end in two Group 3s.

This New Zealand-bred six-year-old is out of a Montjeu mare, so his staying prowess comes as no surprise and can again be put to telling effect. Champion Dragon, with Matthew Chadwick aboard, has been very consistent and looks the main danger.

Zac Purton by-passes the meeting to ride in the Randwick Guineas in Sydney, so it gives Teetan a chance to capitalise in the champion’s absence. The 'Mauritian marvel' has a strong book of rides, with another to note being dirt specialist Adefill in the Class 3 6f sprint handicap (9.10). The four-year-old has gone up 15lb after his course-and-distance win last month.

Hugh Bowman, who now sits in fourth place in the championship with 29 wins, has the David Hall-trained to look forward to in the Class 4 mile handicap (7.35). The four-year-old received a 9lb hike in the handicap for a comfortable two-length win last month.

Sha Tin Placepot

7.00

4 Shining Fortune

11 Lucky Ruby

7.35

2 Perfetto

5 Darci Joy

8.05

6 Apache Pass

10 Handsome Twelve

8.35

6 Looking Great

10 Champion Dragon

9.10

7 Flying Dragon

11 Adefill

9.45

1 Alacrity

12 Ching

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into HK pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.00am.

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.