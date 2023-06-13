Hong Kong racing tips: JA McGrath with three fancies at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Howdeepisyourlove

1.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Galvanic

2.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Romantic Laos

3.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Michael Dee, who has been quietly making his mark in Hong Kong, can seize his best opportunity to date when partnering the promising Howdeepisyourlove in the 6f Class 2 handicap (1.45) at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Arriving last month for a brief stint, the New Zealand-born, Melbourne-settled jockey is 2-39 and showing locals glimpses of the talent that saw him win the Caulfield Cup and Victoria Derby in Australia last year.

Dee will be having his fifth ride for leading trainer John Size, who has taken Howdeepisyourlove through the ranks with typical skill, progressing 44lb in the ratings since November. There is no sign of the Deep Field three-year-old having reached his ceiling just yet.

Howdeepisyourlove has won four races and been out of the placings just once in ten starts – he was badly checked before finishing ninth over course and distance on his second outing – and, having drawn perfectly in stall five, he will take plenty of beating.

Danny Shum has booked Matthew Poon to ride Nordic Dragon, who has regained the winning thread after three indifferent runs. His last-start victory under Hugh Bowman was very good, but this time he goes up 7lb in the ratings and must contend with a class promotion.

A change of stable is always worth noting, and the lightly raced three-year-old Galvanic looks like playing a major role in the 6f Class 4 handicap (2.15) after moving from Jamie Richards to Caspar Fownes, especially after coming in for strong market support in recent outings.

Galvanic recorded two seconds and a third in five starts for Richards, significantly being beaten when sent off at short odds on his two most recent starts. Fownes is a master in this type of situation – reference Straight Arron when joining him from David Hayes – so expect the gelding to be primed and ready.

Richard Gibson, gearing up for his trip to Royal Ascot with Wellington next week, sends One For All in search of a rare four in a row in the same grade. G One Excellent is another with claims in a tricky race.

Richards, enjoying a stellar first season in Hong Kong, may have lost Galvanic, but still has ammunition to fire and steps Romantic Laos up in grade in the 1m½f Class 3 handicap (3.15). He should take it in his stride and is tipped to have the beating of Hameron.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.15

5 Happy United

6 Multisuper

1.45

2 Howdeepisyourlove

6 Nordic Dragon

2.15

1 One For All

5 Galvanic

2.45

4 Dancing Code

11 A Americ Te Specso

3.15

4 Hameron

9 Romantic Laos

3.50

1 The Irishman

7 Encountered

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.45am.

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.