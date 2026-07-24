'He's the value and is no back-number' - why this horse can win the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot

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Our tipsters and reporters provide their selections for the big race at Ascot on Saturday.

By Harry Wilson, tipster

Calandagan's record at Ascot reads 1211, including a comfortable defeat of the high-class Ombudsman in last year’s Champion Stakes, and a confidence-boosting win in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud should have set him up perfectly.

Calandagan has exceeded the ten-year average Racing Post Rating for a King George winner (126.5) on four occasions – twice as many as the rest of the field combined – and has a serious turn of foot, which he showed when beating Masquerade Ball in the Japan Cup in November.

That makes him a huge player regardless of whether the race is run steadily or at a decent pace, making him not only the rightful favourite but also the most likely winner.

By James Hill, tipster

Calandagan can make it back-to-back wins. He was the best horse in the world last year and, while this could be a fantastic running, a fit-and-firing Calandagan shouldn't be beaten.

He can make it four wins out of five at Ascot, with Arc second Minnie Hauk perhaps representing his greatest threat.

That said, Aidan O'Brien's record in this event has been surprisingly average since he last won it back in 2016.

By Stuart Redding, tipster

This is a fascinating King George and it will take a smart performance to stop Calandagan winning it again.

He developed into the world's best horse last year, when the highlights included a length success in this race and a narrow victory at Tokyo over Masquerade Ball.

Testing ground was to blame for this summer's only defeat, but he bounced back with a Saint-Cloud win three weeks ago in the same race he captured before landing this prize in 2025.

Calandagan 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Mickael Barzalona Tnr: F-H Graffard

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By Joe Eccles, reporter

Aidan O'Brien runs four in his bid to correct what, by his standards, is a relatively poor recent King George record.

Ryan Moore has favoured the three-year-old Benvenuto Cellini, but at the prices preference goes to stable second string Minnie Hauk.

Last year's Arc runner-up bounced back from a poor Curragh run when chasing home Ombudsman in last month's Prince of Wales's Stakes. Stepping back up to 1m4f looks a huge plus on that evidence and this is likely to be run to suit with stablemates Lambourn and Action expected to ensure a strong pace for her to aim at under Wayne Lordan.

Minnie Hauk 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

By Sam Hardy, tipster

All eyes may be on last year's race winner Calandagan but I'm keen on the chances of Kalpana reversing the form.

The five-year-old is twice a Group 1 winner at the track and comes into this race in fine form on the back of a Group 3 win at Newbury and a close second behind Giavellotto in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes.

Goliath, easy winner of this in 2024, can't be ruled out if he gets a strong gallop to aim at.

Kalpana 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

By Jack Haynes, reporter

It is easy to make a case for several runners in a cracking King George but I think the value lies with Goliath.



He beat subsequent Arc winner Bluestocking and the recently retired globetrotter Rebel's Romance in this race two years ago and doesn't know how to run a bad race at Ascot, having also twice been placed in the Hardwicke at the royal meeting.



Bar some misfortune with an iron for Christophe Soumillon, Goliath would have gone very close to winning that race last month and he is no back number despite being the joint-oldest horse in the line-up.

Goliath 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: F-H Graffard

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