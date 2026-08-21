'He's the best value bet of the whole week' - why this horse can win on day three of the Ebor festival at York

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Our tipsters provide their selections for day three of York's Ebor festival.

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By Jason Leahy

Outback Heat was a winner on his debut at Newcastle before improving to finish a respectable third behind 101-rated Organise at Yarmouth.

He continued the pattern of improving his Racing Post Rating with every run when winning on his handicap debut at Ascot in May, and on his latest start he ran a cracker when third in the Britannia at Royal Ascot.

He is up only 5lb for that run and there is every chance he has more to offer after just four starts. He can run a big race for Harry Eustace.

Outback Heat 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Kaiya Fraser Tnr: Harry Eustace

By Jason Leahy

Caballo De Mar comes here a fresh horse having had a break since finishing a disappointing last in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, but he can bounce back to form and could take all the beating.

He ran a cracking race in Dubai at the start of the season when second in the Gold Cup before pushing Sweet William close in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot in May.

George Scott's tough five-year-old then won gamely at Longchamp to land the Group 1 Prix Vicomtesse Vigier on soft ground.

Caballo De Mar 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: George Scott

By Jason Leahy

Adaay Of Scarlett has been a model of consistency this year, having not finished worse than second in six starts.

He headed to Royal Ascot for the Coventry Stakes and ran a cracker at big odds to finish second, beaten half a length by Great Barrier Reef.

He then matched that effort when runner-up to the exciting Godolphin colt Inner City Blues, who remains unbeaten. The son of Mehmas hit the crossbar again at Goodwood when second behind Man's Best Friend, who looks another exciting prospect.

He has the best form on offer and a repeat of any of his last three runs would see him bang there.

Adaay Of Scarlett 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

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By James Hill

Mission Central is the best value bet of the whole week.

When Aidan O'Brien runs Group 1 winners in this event they tend to go off a short-priced favourite, and I'm scratching my head as to why this Ballydoyle colt is bigger odds than three of the horses he beat when winning at Royal Ascot.

If you're prepared to forgive his July Cup effort, as I am, then any double-figure price should be snapped up.

Mission Central 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

By Joe Eccles

George Scott's four-year-old caught the eye when enduring a troubled run in a 1m2f handicap at Glorious Goodwood, finishing 11th with seemingly plenty left to give.

That was his first start since a spell in Bahrain over the winter and came on the back of wind surgery.

First-time cheekpieces now go on and Oisin Murphy retains the partnership, while the recent rain should help given his last win came with ease in the ground.

Wave Rider 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: George Scott

By Joe Eccles

Aidan O'Brien's Oklahoma has had a couple of goes without managing to get his head in front, and it could pay to side with the royal runner Lancaster Tower instead.

John and Thady Gosden's colt finished third on his debut at Sandown last month, travelling powerfully throughout under Robert Havlin but finding the front two too strong.

That form received a boost when the winner followed up in Listed company next time and Lancaster Tower is entitled to take a step forward here.

Lancaster Tower 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

By Joe Eccles

David Menuisier's filly can be a bit hit and miss but is very smart on her day, as she showed when running out an impressive winner of a Newbury handicap last year.

She did best of those to come from off the pace when third on her seasonal debut at Chester in May and it's likely she's been put away for an autumn campaign on softer ground since.

Tom Marquand looks a positive booking given 15 of his 32 rides for the yard posted a top-four finish.

Janey Mackers 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: David Menuisier

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