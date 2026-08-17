'He’s as good value as any runner this week' - why this horse can win at York's Ebor festival

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Our tipsters provide their selections for York's Ebor festival...

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By Oli Barnard

Ombudsman was at his brilliant best with a career-high performance on RPRs (133) when charging clear to win the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, becoming the first to win back-to-back runnings of the race since 1994-95. He is the best horse in the world over this distance. Even though he will have to give 7lb to Constitution River, his Ascot win showed him at his very best.

Ombudsman 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

By Richard Birch

An entry in Doncaster’s Group 2 Betfred Champagne Stakes next month confirms Weleyff is held in high regard by bang-in-form trainer Ed Bethell. The manner in which this Too Darn Hot colt fizzed home in a Doncaster nursery off 5lb lower a fortnight ago suggests that opinion is not misplaced. Lump on.

Weleyff 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Edward Bethell

By Joe Eccles

The Listed Glasgow Stakes at Hamilton tends to throw up a good horse, with Group 1 winners Kalpana, Subjectivist and Defoe among its recent roll of honour.



This year's winner, Superior Choice, looks a live contender for Wednesday's Great Voltigeur, but runner-up Prizeland rates a better bet at the prices back against her own sex in Thursday's Galtres Stakes.



The Andrew Balding-trained filly found the Italian Oaks too sharp a test but was much improved at Hamilton and going back up a furlong at York is sure to suit. The 14-1 available looks far too big.

Prizeland 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

By Dan Alexander

Understandably, few were keen to back Lambourn earlier this season. However, his fourth place in the King George was last season's dual-Derby winner's best performance on Racing Post Ratings since completing last summer's Classic double. This is a return to Group 2 competition, an open contest in Scandinavia and Trawlerman's absence, and the same level as Lambourn's Huxley Stakes triumph over subsequent Coronation Cup winner Bay City Roller at Chester in May.

Lambourn 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

By James Hill

Aidan O’Brien has run six Group 1 winners in the Nunthorpe. Between them they had a median SP a smidgeon shorter than 13-8, and none had won at the top level over 5f. Why then is Mission Central a double-figure price for the Nunthorpe? All of the older horses currently shorter in the market were behind him at Ascot, when he clearly showed he’s best at a minimum trip. He’s as good value as any runner over the four days.

Mission Central 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

By Martin Dixon

He has tried and failed in a few conditions races, which do not seem to ideally suit him, but his big-field handicap record is hard to knock – the tempo of these races just seems to suit him well as he is a strong-travelling sort who likes to pick his way through horses. He won the Melrose over course and distance last year and looked back in top form with a promising run at Goodwood recently.

Tarriance 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Andrew Balding

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