'He's a freak of a horse' - who will win the Punchestown Gold Cup? Our experts have their say

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The Punchestown Gold Cup (6.05 ) looks set to be a race of the ages as chasing superstars Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File lock horns in a scintillating clash. Our experts have their say on who they think will win the race.

Johnny Dineen

Neither actually. I don’t think it's a two-horse race and the one who looks overpriced to me is Inothewayurthinkin . He did remarkably well to finish as close as he did in the Gold Cup given the way things went for him on the first circuit and I could see him having a big say with Keith Donoghue back aboard.

Inothewayurthinkin 18:05 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

David Jennings

If the Gaelic Warrior who showed up at Cheltenham turns up here, it’s game over. That was poetry; every single line rhymed and he flowed from start to finish. I actually think he’s better going right-handed as well.

Gaelic Warrior 18:05 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Graeme Rodway

I said before the Gold Cup that Gaelic Warrior is a freak of a horse who is capable of the spectacular when at his best and we saw that at Cheltenham. We also witnessed it when he beat Fact To File in the John Durkan at this course in November. If he's right he'll win, but it's late in his season so who knows where he is in his form cycle – he has probably already peaked. I can't back him as a result, but can't back against him either.

Gaelic Warrior 18:05 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Tom Park

I have long been a big fan of Gaelic Warrior who has proven a class apart since stepping up to this sort of trip. What he did at Cheltenham was extraordinary and if he is in anything like the same form then he is going to be hard to beat here. Of course, the Gold Cup could well have left its mark and Fact To File comes here fresher, but at their best I rate Gaelic Warrior the better horse. The tactics could play a big part and if I was Paul Townend I would send Gaelic Warrior off in front and make use of his stamina, similar to when he beat Fact To File in the John Durkan earlier in the season.

Gaelic Warrior 18:05 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Sadie Iddenden

Fact To File arrives here fresher after skipping the Ryanair, but I’d love to see Gaelic Warrior shine as he did at Cheltenham, so I’m keeping the faith in the Gold Cip winning-star.

Gaelic Warrior 18:05 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Read more Punchestown Intel and tips:

It's time for round five of Gaelic Warrior v Fact To File - and one Mullins is in no doubt about the outcome

Gavin Cromwell on Inothewayurthinkin: 'We were happy with him going into Cheltenham, but I’m even happier with him now'

'I don't think she's finished improving yet' - star mare goes in search of sixth straight win in Grade 1 novice hurdle

'He might be able to spring a surprise' - Tom Segal is backing Gordon Elliott to pull off a Grade 1 upset at Punchestown on Wednesday

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