'He won that with something in hand' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Belmont on Saturday night

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Spirit Of New York

9.13pm Belmont Race 7

1pt win

Big Brooklyn

9.45pm Belmont Race 8

1pt each-way

The New York Stallion Spectacular Bid Stakes is an open-looking affair with the majority of this field holding some form of chance. Sculcos Folly and Wit Storm are to be respected but this can go to the Adam Rice-trained gelding, Spirit Of New York.

This son of Honest Mischief did very well on the East Coast circuit last season. He broke his maiden in fine style at Saratoga in July before recording a first stakes success over this course and distance just a couple of months later.

He won that with something in hand. Although he has been disappointing in two races since, he can resume winning ways coming into this race off the back of some solid workouts at the Presque Isle Downs all-weather track in recent weeks.

A field of ten colts and geldings head to post for the following 7f Maiden Claiming contest. One who can perform well at double-figure odds is Big Brooklyn who has been knocking on the door at this level for some time.

Since the turn of the year this three-year-old gelding has notched up form figures of 32333 in Maiden Claiming events, all at this course.

He was staying on well when finishing third over this distance two starts back, and if jockey Jose Lezcano can find some cover and settle him not too far off the pace early, they should make a bold bid turning into the stretch.

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