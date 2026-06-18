'He went through the race like one with loads more to come' - Harry Wilson's best bets for every race on day three of Royal Ascot

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Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday.

2.30 Ascot

Chesham Stakes (Listed), 7f

Harry's tip: Aperoll

Aperoll was well supported when making a winning debut at Newbury this month. She scored with plenty in hand and recorded a good time. This slightly longer trip isn't a worry based on her strength at the finish (she was quickest through the final furlong) and this well-regarded sort looks a nice prospect.

Aperoll 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

3.05 Ascot

King George V Stakes, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Arc Ole Ole

Arc Ole Ole looked like he would appreciate stepping up in trip when making a winning reappearance/handicap debut at Doncaster and proved just that when comfortably landing a 1m4f handicap at York last month. He went through that race in the manner of one with loads more to come and has the physical scope to keep improving.

Arc Ole Ole 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Dylan Cunha

3.40 Ascot

Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Legacy Link

Legacy Link looked made for middle distances when an eye-catching fourth in the Fillies' Mile last year and has run two big races since being upped in trip this year, following her Musidora success with a fine second in the Betfred Oaks this month. She stayed the trip well at Epsom and a repeat should make her hard to beat.

Legacy Link 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

4.15 Ascot

Gold Cup (Group 1), 2m4f

Harry's tip: Rahiebb

Rahiebb was a touch raw last year but looked destined for Cup races when finishing fastest to be beaten just a neck by Scandinavia in the St Leger. He was impressive when making a winning reappearance in the Yorkshire Cup last month, and the way he finishes off his races gives every indication this stiffer test of stamina will suit.

Rahiebb 16:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

4.50 Ascot

Britannia Stakes, 1m

Harry's tip: Outback Heat

It looks more than a coincidence that Outback Heat made a winning handicap debut in the same race the trainer won in 2023 with Docklands, who followed up in the Britannia. He went through that race like one with plenty more to offer, and has likely had this on the agenda since. A 6lb rise should be manageable.

Outback Heat 16:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kaiya Fraser Tnr: Harry Eustace

5.35 Ascot

Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3), 1m2f

Harry's tip: Maho Bay

Maho Bay impressed when defying a penalty a shade cosily in a 1m2f novice at Newmarket in April and can be forgiven for disappointing in the Lingfield Derby Trial, as he isn't really bred to be a strong stayer and his yard was going through a quiet spell. He has plenty of potential and this test should suit him much better.

Maho Bay 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

6.10 Ascot

Buckingham Palace Stakes, 7f

Harry's tip: Mezcala

Mezcala impressed when winning the Spring Mile at Doncaster on his return and confirmed he had more to offer when third in the Spring Cup last time, an effort that can be marked up as he was poorly drawn and on the outer throughout. He looks well treated off just 1lb higher and the drop in trip shouldn't be a problem.

Mezcala 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Jack Channon

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