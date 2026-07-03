'He was an eye-catching third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Saratoga on Saturday night

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Faithful Departed

9.06pm Saratoga

1pt win

Pacific Avenue

10.20pm Saratoga

1pt win

The Grade 1 Belmont Oaks features ten fillies looking to win this coveted prize over 1m1f on the turf course.

Chad Brown has won six of the last 14 runnings so his pair, Just Aloof and Fitz Right, must be fully respected as should the Charlie Appleby-trained Abashiri who is an unexposed daughter of Frankel and who was last seen finishing third in the Irish 1,000 Guineas behind Precise and True Love.

However, Grant Forster saddles Faithful Departed who was impressive winning a Grade 3 at Churchill Downs in May and who looks like a Grade 1 winner in waiting.

She shot clear to win by just over two lengths over this distance while giving the impression there was more improvement to come.

Jose Ortiz retains the ride and the conditions of this race should be perfect.

Godolphin's trainer Charlie Appleby is looking to break his duck in the Grade 1 Belmont Derby and he has every chance of doing so with Pacific Avenue who brings a good level of form to the race.

This son of Dubawi has been eye-catching in all four starts as a three-year-old, none more so than last time out when keeping on to be third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas behind Gstaad and Appleby's Distant Storm.

He looks the type for a Breeders’ Cup Mile at the end of the year so it is not surprising that his trainer is dipping his toe in the water on American soil for this promising colt.

A bold bid is expected from stall six under William Buick.

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