'He is worth a chance at massive odds' - why this horse can win the Coral Trophy plus a tip for every ITV4 race

Kempton is set to be the final chance for horses to secure their place at the Cheltenham Festival, but it is the Coral Trophy (3.37 Kempton) that is the big betting heat of the weekend. A prize-money boost means it is worth £85,425 to the winner this year, so it is set to be a fiercely competitive affair.

Our top tipsters from the Racing Post Weekender have their say on the contest below, and give their best bets for the rest of the ITV4 action from Kempton, Newcastle and Southwell . . .

Forecast odds: 13-2

By Stuart Redding

Forward Plan has solid claims in this competitive heat. He was entitled to need his comeback run at Wincanton in November but has otherwise been steadily progressive and his latest Doncaster second was another career-best. He has winning form on good and soft ground, so shouldn't be too troubled by whatever the weather throws at Kempton this week.

Forward Plan 15:37 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Ben Godfrey (3lb) Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Forecast odds: 13-2

By James Hill

The value lies with Bowtogreatness to finally get off the mark over fences. He's just 1lb higher than when second at Aintree's Grand National meeting and I certainly don't think this contest is any better. He ran well for a long way at Cheltenham last time and will be happier stepped back up to 3m.

Bowtogreatness 15:37 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Forecast odds: 8-1

By Harry Wilson

The softer surface should suit Blackjack Magic. He was hugely impressive in the Badger Beers on good to soft in November and that form has been given a real boost with Threeunderthrufive, a horse he beat three lengths, up 9lb since after winning in fine style last week.

Blackjack Magic is up 6lb since Wincanton after finishing fourth and fifth when favourite on his last two starts. Those races were on good ground, but he has shown a liking for softer ground throughout his career and the softer conditions should bring out more improvement.

Blackjack Magic 15:37 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Forecast odds: 25-1

By Jake Aldrich

Unanswered Prayers is worth a chance at massive odds. He needs to bounce back from a lesser effort last time but was running well from this mark at Ascot in November when falling at the final fence. That form has a strong look to it with Victtorino and Yeah Man winning competitive handicaps since.

Unanswered Prayers 15:37 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gordon (5lb) Tnr: Chris Gordon

What about the rest of Saturday's ITV4 cards?

1.15 Kempton: Coral Racing Club Handicap Hurdle

Forecast odds: 16-1

By Stuart Redding

Mark Of Gold may be able to land this for the second year in succession. He hasn't really fired in three runs this winter and fell when last seen over course and distance six weeks ago, but that means the handicapper is starting to relent. His victory in the 2023 running also came on the back of a fall in the Lanzarote.

Mark Of Gold 13:15 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Caoilin Quinn (3lb) Tnr: Gary Moore

1.50 Kempton: Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle

Forecast odds: 11-2

By Harry Wilson

Kalif Du Berlais looked mightily impressive when winning unchallenged on his British debut last month and could be hard to beat, but giving 5lb to smart Flat performer Peking Opera won't be an easy task. He was in receipt of lumps of weight from the runner-up when knuckling down to score on his hurdling debut, but he jumped well, travelled strongly and had a bit in hand at the line.

Peking Opera (near) has plenty of class from the Flat Credit: Edward Whitaker

Peking Opera 13:50 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Niall Houlihan Tnr: Gary Moore

2.08 Newcastle: Betting.Bet Eider Handicap Chase

Forecast odds: 3-1

By Jake Aldrich

Anglers Crag looks an ideal candidate for the race. He can improve for the extreme stamina test and take an 11lb hike the weights in his stride for a comfortable victory last time, that form has been franked by the second since. Git Maker remains open to progress over this trip and is expected to put up the most resistance.

Anglers Crag 14:08 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Brian Ellison

2.27 Kempton: Coral Pendil Novices' Chase

Forecast odds: 3-1

By James Hill

There's little between Tahmuras, Pembroke and Blow Your Wad on form, but I've no doubt the the former has the most ability of that trio. He's a Grade 1 winner and Nicholls has won this race a record 13 times.

Tahmuras 14:27 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.45 Southwell: Hever Sprint Stakes

Forecast odds: even-money

By Jake Aldrich

Top-rated Clarendon House has improved on the all-weather this winter, producing a career-best performance over course and distance on his penultimate start. A repeat of that will see him tough to beat, especially as he receives weight from his closest market rivals Diligent Harry and Thunderbear.

Clarendon House 14:45 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Robert Cowell

3.00 Kempton: Coral Dovecote Novices' Hurdle

Forecast odds: 9-2

By Stuart Redding

Secret Squirrel landed his hurdles debut here in November and has chased home smart rivals in two subsequent starts. Only Jeriko Du Reponet proved too strong at Newbury and he lost out by just a neck to Fire Flyer at Taunton last time.

Secret Squirrel has some solid form tied in with Jeriko Du Reponet Credit: Edward Whitaker

Secret Squirrel 15:00 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Hughie Morrison

3.20 Southwell: BetUK Winter Derby Stakes

Forecast odds: 7-2

By Stuart Redding

Military Order went off the boil after winning last year's Derby Trial at Lingfield but he looked on the way back when reappearing here in January. He travelled like the best horse in the race but got tired in the closing stages and lost out by a neck. He can go one better with fitness now assured.

Military Order 15:20 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Charlie Appleby

