'He is worth a chance at massive odds' - why this horse can win the Coral Trophy plus a tip for every ITV4 race
Kempton is set to be the final chance for horses to secure their place at the Cheltenham Festival, but it is the Coral Trophy (3.37 Kempton) that is the big betting heat of the weekend. A prize-money boost means it is worth £85,425 to the winner this year, so it is set to be a fiercely competitive affair.
Our top tipsters from the Racing Post Weekender have their say on the contest below, and give their best bets for the rest of the ITV4 action from Kempton, Newcastle and Southwell . . .
Forward Plan
Forecast odds: 13-2
By Stuart Redding
Forward Plan has solid claims in this competitive heat. He was entitled to need his comeback run at Wincanton in November but has otherwise been steadily progressive and his latest Doncaster second was another career-best. He has winning form on good and soft ground, so shouldn't be too troubled by whatever the weather throws at Kempton this week.
Bowtogreatness
Forecast odds: 13-2
By James Hill
The value lies with Bowtogreatness to finally get off the mark over fences. He's just 1lb higher than when second at Aintree's Grand National meeting and I certainly don't think this contest is any better. He ran well for a long way at Cheltenham last time and will be happier stepped back up to 3m.
Blackjack Magic
Forecast odds: 8-1
By Harry Wilson
The softer surface should suit Blackjack Magic. He was hugely impressive in the Badger Beers on good to soft in November and that form has been given a real boost with Threeunderthrufive, a horse he beat three lengths, up 9lb since after winning in fine style last week.
Blackjack Magic is up 6lb since Wincanton after finishing fourth and fifth when favourite on his last two starts. Those races were on good ground, but he has shown a liking for softer ground throughout his career and the softer conditions should bring out more improvement.
Unanswered Prayers
Forecast odds: 25-1
By Jake Aldrich
Unanswered Prayers is worth a chance at massive odds. He needs to bounce back from a lesser effort last time but was running well from this mark at Ascot in November when falling at the final fence. That form has a strong look to it with Victtorino and Yeah Man winning competitive handicaps since.
What about the rest of Saturday's ITV4 cards?
Mark Of Gold
1.15 Kempton: Coral Racing Club Handicap Hurdle
Forecast odds: 16-1
By Stuart Redding
Mark Of Gold may be able to land this for the second year in succession. He hasn't really fired in three runs this winter and fell when last seen over course and distance six weeks ago, but that means the handicapper is starting to relent. His victory in the 2023 running also came on the back of a fall in the Lanzarote.
Peking Opera
1.50 Kempton: Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle
Forecast odds: 11-2
By Harry Wilson
Kalif Du Berlais looked mightily impressive when winning unchallenged on his British debut last month and could be hard to beat, but giving 5lb to smart Flat performer Peking Opera won't be an easy task. He was in receipt of lumps of weight from the runner-up when knuckling down to score on his hurdling debut, but he jumped well, travelled strongly and had a bit in hand at the line.
Anglers Crag
2.08 Newcastle: Betting.Bet Eider Handicap Chase
Forecast odds: 3-1
By Jake Aldrich
Anglers Crag looks an ideal candidate for the race. He can improve for the extreme stamina test and take an 11lb hike the weights in his stride for a comfortable victory last time, that form has been franked by the second since. Git Maker remains open to progress over this trip and is expected to put up the most resistance.
Tahmuras
2.27 Kempton: Coral Pendil Novices' Chase
Forecast odds: 3-1
By James Hill
There's little between Tahmuras, Pembroke and Blow Your Wad on form, but I've no doubt the the former has the most ability of that trio. He's a Grade 1 winner and Nicholls has won this race a record 13 times.
Clarendon House
2.45 Southwell: Hever Sprint Stakes
Forecast odds: even-money
By Jake Aldrich
Top-rated Clarendon House has improved on the all-weather this winter, producing a career-best performance over course and distance on his penultimate start. A repeat of that will see him tough to beat, especially as he receives weight from his closest market rivals Diligent Harry and Thunderbear.
Secret Squirrel
3.00 Kempton: Coral Dovecote Novices' Hurdle
Forecast odds: 9-2
By Stuart Redding
Secret Squirrel landed his hurdles debut here in November and has chased home smart rivals in two subsequent starts. Only Jeriko Du Reponet proved too strong at Newbury and he lost out by just a neck to Fire Flyer at Taunton last time.
Military Order
3.20 Southwell: BetUK Winter Derby Stakes
Forecast odds: 7-2
By Stuart Redding
Military Order went off the boil after winning last year's Derby Trial at Lingfield but he looked on the way back when reappearing here in January. He travelled like the best horse in the race but got tired in the closing stages and lost out by a neck. He can go one better with fitness now assured.
Published on 23 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 12:30, 23 February 2024
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins has tipped an 18-5 winner and has two more selections at Exeter and Sedgefield on Friday
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Exeter
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
