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'He catches the eye at a massive 40-1' - why this horse can win on day five of Royal Ascot
Our tipsters and reporters provide their selections for day five of the Royal Ascot.
Norfolk (2.30)
Persian Spring
By James Hill
The one who catches the eye at a massive 40-1 is Persian Spring. He won over 6f at York last time, where he battled on well. However, it was the way he cruised into contention that really caught the eye, and it’s interesting connections are opting to drop him back a furlong. The form is solid, the time was good and he has Ascot specialist Jamie Spencer in the saddle.
Hardwicke Stakes (3.05)
Kalpana
By Sam Hardy
Kalpana has yet to finish outside of the first three in four runs at Ascot, including two wins over this course and distance, and she is fancied to land this. She can take advantage of her 3lb mares’ allowance and arrives in fine form on the back of an impressive win at Newbury.
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee (3.40)
Satono Reve
By Stuart Redding
There is a real international flavour to this and I fancy Japanese raider Satono Reve to come out on top. He was narrowly beaten here last season, but connections will have learned plenty from that adventure and he has shown smart form back in the Far East during the past 12 months, notably when winning a Grade 1 in March.
Jersey Stakes (4.20)
Catullus
By James Hill
The Classic form doesn’t stand out this year, and both Saber Strike and Catullus look the pair most likely to usurp the proven performers this time. What I don’t understand is why there’s such a big difference in price between the two. There’s little between them on form after Catullus slammed his rivals in a decent handicap at Goodwood. That’s much his best performance.
Wokingham (5.00)
Double Rush
By Stuart Redding
Double Rush looks an ideal type for this. He proved far too good for 12 rivals at Newmarket in April and had little difficulty defying a 5lb penalty two weeks later. This 10lb higher mark wouldn’t have stopped him last time.
Golden Gates (5.35)
Sahara King
By James Hill
Sahara King is 1lb better off with Lost Boys for a head defeat in the London Gold Cup at Newbury last time, and he shouldn’t be twice the price of his rival in this event. Granted he’s up 6lb for that defeat, but it’s very solid form.
Queen Alexandra (6.10)
A Piece Of Heaven
By Stuart Redding
A Piece Of Heaven looks the solid option after a deserved win in the Chester Cup last time out. He always held a good position and was given a well-judged ride to beat Maxi King. That confirmed he stays well and this marathon was named as his next target.
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