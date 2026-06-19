'He catches the eye at a massive 40-1' - why this horse can win on day five of Royal Ascot

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Our tipsters and reporters provide their selections for day five of the Royal Ascot.

By James Hill

The one who catches the eye at a massive 40-1 is Persian Spring. He won over 6f at York last time, where he battled on well. However, it was the way he cruised into contention that really caught the eye, and it’s interesting connections are opting to drop him back a furlong. The form is solid, the time was good and he has Ascot specialist Jamie Spencer in the saddle.

Persian Spring 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Richard Hannon

By Sam Hardy

Kalpana has yet to finish outside of the first three in four runs at Ascot, including two wins over this course and distance, and she is fancied to land this. She can take advantage of her 3lb mares’ allowance and arrives in fine form on the back of an impressive win at Newbury.

Kalpana 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

By Stuart Redding

There is a real international flavour to this and I fancy Japanese raider Satono Reve to come out on top. He was narrowly beaten here last season, but connections will have learned plenty from that adventure and he has shown smart form back in the Far East during the past 12 months, notably when winning a Grade 1 in March.

Satono Reve 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Noriyuki Hori

By James Hill

The Classic form doesn’t stand out this year, and both Saber Strike and Catullus look the pair most likely to usurp the proven performers this time. What I don’t understand is why there’s such a big difference in price between the two. There’s little between them on form after Catullus slammed his rivals in a decent handicap at Goodwood. That’s much his best performance.

Catullus 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

By Stuart Redding

Double Rush looks an ideal type for this. He proved far too good for 12 rivals at Newmarket in April and had little difficulty defying a 5lb penalty two weeks later. This 10lb higher mark wouldn’t have stopped him last time.

Double Rush 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Andrew Balding

By James Hill

Sahara King is 1lb better off with Lost Boys for a head defeat in the London Gold Cup at Newbury last time, and he shouldn’t be twice the price of his rival in this event. Granted he’s up 6lb for that defeat, but it’s very solid form.

Sahara King 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Richard Hannon

By Stuart Redding

A Piece Of Heaven looks the solid option after a deserved win in the Chester Cup last time out. He always held a good position and was given a well-judged ride to beat Maxi King. That confirmed he stays well and this marathon was named as his next target.

A Piece Of Heaven 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

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