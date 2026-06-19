'He can prove to be one of the best three-year-olds around' - Harry Wilson with his best bets for every race on day four of Royal Ascot

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Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on day four of Royal Ascot on Friday

2.30 Ascot

Albany Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Harry's tip: Light Of Dawn

Light Of Dawn is bred to be precocious – she is out of a juvenile Listed winner and has five siblings who won at two – and she made a smooth winning debut at Carlisle in June, scoring with plenty in hand despite showing greenness. She's expected to take a big step forward and hails from a rich source of good juveniles.

Light Of Dawn 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

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3.05 Ascot

Commonwealth Cup (Group 1), 6f

Harry's tip: Havana Anna

Havana Anna was progressive as a juvenile last year, winning a 5f Listed race before notably pushing True Love close when returned to 6f in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes in September. She proved she'd trained on with a gutsy success in a 6f Group 3 on her return and has more to offer at this distance.

Havana Anna 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Gavin Ryan Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

3.40 Ascot

Duke of Edinburgh Stakes, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Hopewell Rock

Barring a blip on heavy ground in the November Handicap, Hopewell Rock has posted progressive Racing Post Ratings, and he had the form of his last-time-out third boosted when the one-two filled those places in the Copper Horse Stakes on Tuesday. He's well treated off an unchanged mark.

Hopewell Rock 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: George Boughey

4.20 Ascot

Coronation Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Harry's tip: Precise

Everyone knew that Precise had an interrupted preparation ahead of the 1,000 Guineas and would likely improve for the run, which is exactly what she did when emphatically reversing the form with True Love in the Irish equivalent. That was the real Precise, and this high-class filly will be hard to beat.

Precise 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

5.00 Ascot

Sandringham Stakes, 1m

Harry's tip: Darn Hot Gallop

Darn Hot Gallop was outclassed in the 1,000 Guineas last time, but she was unbeaten in three starts before that and her handicap debut success could hardly have worked out better, given the runner-up (now 9lb higher), third (9lb higher) and sixth (11lb higher) have all won since. She was given just a 3lb rise and has huge potential.

Darn Hot Gallop 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Aurelien Lemaitre Tnr: James Tate

5.35 Ascot

King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Water To Wine

Water To Wine was an impressive winner on his debut at Newbury in April, when he produced a quick finish in one of the fastest times on the card. I was considering him for the Derby before he was ruled out after missing the Chester Vase, but he has since bolted up under a penalty and can prove to be one of the best three-year-olds around.

Water To Wine 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

6.10 Ascot

Palace Of Holyroodhouse, 5f

Harry's tip: Jazl

Jazl is unbeaten in two starts this year following a gelding operation, comfortably winning a Windsor maiden before landing a handicap at Leicester in similar fashion last time, when he lowered the 6f course record. The form is working out and he looks capable of a lot more, with this drop in trip unlikely to be an issue.

Jazl 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

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