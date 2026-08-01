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'He can make a bold bid to retain his crown' - why this horse can win on day five of Glorious Goodwood
Our tipsters provide their selections for day four of Glorious Goodwood on Saturday.
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1.50: Highclere Castle Gin Summer Handicap
Aeronautic
By Tom Park
Joseph O'Brien has been having some week and he can strike again with Aeronautic. He ran a solid race when fourth at Royal Ascot and can go two better than his third in this race last season.
2.25: Coral Glorious Stakes
Opportunity
By Stuart Redding
William Haggas has a strong hand here headed by Opportunity. He was given plenty of time after finishing down the field at last season’s Royal Ascot but he has made rapid progress since returning to action. His display in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes suggests he can make his mark in Group races soon.
3.00: Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes
Waardah
By Jack Haynes
Plenty of the principals would prefer easier ground, including last year’s winner Waardah. She proved her ability to handle quicker conditions when second to Estrange at Carlisle on her return, though, and gets a narrow vote in a competitive renewal.
3.35: Coral Stewards' Cup
Two Tribes
By Stuart Redding
Two Tribes didn’t seriously threaten in the Wokingham or the Bunbury Cup but he looked back to his very best at Ascot last Saturday, only losing out narrowly. He won that race 12 months before following up here so this is clearly his time of year and he should make a bold bid to retain his crown.
4.10: Phase Eight Handicap
Marengo Storm
By Jake Aldrich
Marengo Storm was slightly unlucky not to make a winning handicap debut at Windsor over 6f before relishing the step up to 7f at Newmarket last time. There ought to be even more to come from this lightly raced gelding granted a stronger pace to aim at.
4.45: British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes
Leadlight
By Steve Boow
Holds a Group 1 entry and has two pieces of experience, namely fourth-place finishes in Naas barrier trial and Leopardstown event. Shaped particularly well on the latter of those outings, finishing nicely once seeing daylight. Brings potential and adds great interest.
5.20: Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap
Crest Of Fire
By Ben Hutton
Third to Blue Courvoisier in the Silver Bowl at Carlisle in May and bounced back from Royal Ascot defeat (drawn on the wrong side) for clear second at Ascot, when a nose behind Ciarrai Abu who followed up here on Thursday. He should stay this far, and this progressive three-year-old could be on an advantageous mark up 4lb since last time.
Read these next . . .
'She is better suited to this course and looks underestimated in the betting' - Harry Wilson has tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood
Ranked: Billy Loughnane's rides at Newmarket on Saturday after five winners this week
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- Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- 'She is better suited to this course and looks underestimated in the betting' - Harry Wilson has tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
- Arlington Million runner-by-runner guide - James Willoughby takes you through all eight contenders for this year's race
- Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day five
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood
- Glorious Goodwood day five free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker offers for Stewards' Cup day
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day four
- Paddy Power free bets: Get a £5 free bet with this bonus code for Glorious Goodwood day four
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- 'She is better suited to this course and looks underestimated in the betting' - Harry Wilson has tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
- Arlington Million runner-by-runner guide - James Willoughby takes you through all eight contenders for this year's race
- Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day five
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood
- Glorious Goodwood day five free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker offers for Stewards' Cup day
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day four
- Paddy Power free bets: Get a £5 free bet with this bonus code for Glorious Goodwood day four
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood