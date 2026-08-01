'He can make a bold bid to retain his crown' - why this horse can win on day five of Glorious Goodwood

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Our tipsters provide their selections for day four of Glorious Goodwood on Saturday.

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By Tom Park

Joseph O'Brien has been having some week and he can strike again with Aeronautic. He ran a solid race when fourth at Royal Ascot and can go two better than his third in this race last season.

Aeronautic 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

By Stuart Redding

William Haggas has a strong hand here headed by Opportunity. He was given plenty of time after finishing down the field at last season’s Royal Ascot but he has made rapid progress since returning to action. His display in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes suggests he can make his mark in Group races soon.

Opportunity 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: William Haggas

By Jack Haynes

Plenty of the principals would prefer easier ground, including last year’s winner Waardah. She proved her ability to handle quicker conditions when second to Estrange at Carlisle on her return, though, and gets a narrow vote in a competitive renewal.

Waardah 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Owen Burrows

By Stuart Redding

Two Tribes didn’t seriously threaten in the Wokingham or the Bunbury Cup but he looked back to his very best at Ascot last Saturday, only losing out narrowly. He won that race 12 months before following up here so this is clearly his time of year and he should make a bold bid to retain his crown.

Two Tribes 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Richard Spencer

By Jake Aldrich

Marengo Storm was slightly unlucky not to make a winning handicap debut at Windsor over 6f before relishing the step up to 7f at Newmarket last time. There ought to be even more to come from this lightly raced gelding granted a stronger pace to aim at.

Marengo Storm 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Richard Hughes

By Steve Boow

Holds a Group 1 entry and has two pieces of experience, namely fourth-place finishes in Naas barrier trial and Leopardstown event. Shaped particularly well on the latter of those outings, finishing nicely once seeing daylight. Brings potential and adds great interest.

Innichen 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Jack Channon

By Ben Hutton

Third to Blue Courvoisier in the Silver Bowl at Carlisle in May and bounced back from Royal Ascot defeat (drawn on the wrong side) for clear second at Ascot, when a nose behind Ciarrai Abu who followed up here on Thursday. He should stay this far, and this progressive three-year-old could be on an advantageous mark up 4lb since last time.

Crest Of Fire 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Jack Channon

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