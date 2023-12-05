Haydock Placepot tips: Phill Anderson's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Just 35 horses are declared for the six races at Haydock, with just one contest featuring eight runners so the £50,000 guaranteed Placepot will be tough to land.

Molly Ollys Wishes showed she retains plenty of ability at Wetherby last time and looks well treated in the 2m3f handicap hurdle (12.38).

Lump Sum could be the one to beat in the introductory hurdle (1.10). He still looked a bit raw when bolting up at Ffos Las a fortnight ago, but he put that race to bed in good style and gave the impression there’s more to come.

Howaya Now sets a fairly solid standard in the maiden hurdle (1.45). He came down on his chasing debut last time but can gain compensation in a weak race here.

The King Of Ryhope put in a big career best when winning on his chase debut at Chepstow on his comeback. Dan Skelton’s horses have been coming on for their returns and the seven-year-old could be hard to beat in the 2m5½f handicap chase (2.20) despite a 7lb rise.

We'll go with two as there are eight runners in the conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle (2.55). Shoeshine Boy should be right in the mix having been in the first two in each of his last four outings. Chris Cool can offer some insurance after getting back on track last time.

Good Boy Bobby has to be included in the 3m1½f veterans' handicap chase (3.30) as he bids for a hat-trick, but Nestor Park is also worth including given his ability to go in the mud.

Haydock Placepot perm

12.38

1 Molly Ollys Wishes

1.10

2 Lump Sum

1.45

2 Howaya Now

2.20

1 The King Of Ryhope

2.55

3 Shoeshine Boy

4 Chris Cool

3.30

3 Good Boy Bobby

4 Nestor Park

1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 4 lines

