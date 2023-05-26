Haydock Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool

Haydock's card starts with a weak Class 5 handicap (1.15) and there looks to be a very worthy favourite in , who has produced career bests both times he has run on turf. I'm going to bank on him even though there are only seven runners.

The four-timer seeking Carzola heads the market for the next (1.50), but has never run on quick ground so preference is for , fourth in the Chester Cup on soft last time but very versatile, and .

The latter has never been placed on softer than good but has hit the first two in eight of 17 starts when it has been good to firm.

and are my two for the Silver Bowl (2.25), and I see no reason to desert them despite the prices, while favourite is hard to leave out of the Sandy Lane (3.00) now he is back sprinting.

does seem to have been underestimated on his Dubai form, so I'll add him just in case Little Big Bear blows out again.

The Temple (3.30) is fiercely competitive so I'll go with three and will leave out the three-year-olds. Last year's King's Stand runner-up has to be a player, is in cracking form, and is back on the right ground after running well on soft last time.

I'll be going with three in the last as well as it's really tough, the selections being , and .

Haydock Placepot perm

1.15

1 Auld Toon Loon

1.50

3 Themaxwecan

4 Law Of The Sea

2.25

2 Stormbuster

9 Defence Of Fort

3.00

1 Al Dasim

4 Little Big Bear

3.30

6 Live In The Dream

8 Raasel

9 Twilight Calls

4.10

1 Indian Falcon

4 De Bruyne

6 Herakles

1x2x2x2x3x3=72 lines

