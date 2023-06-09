Haydock Placepot tips: Paul Kealy chases a slice of the £250,000 guaranteed pool

Raasel would be the main fancy for Haydock's opener (1.15) if you could be sure there won't be a massive draw bias, but there was last time, so it makes sense to also add a high-drawn runner for Placepot purposes, with Temple Stakes runner-up Equilateral the obvious one from stall ten.

In the next (1.50), Mr Wagyu , who has hit the first three on 24 of 31 outings in June or July (winning 15) and is 2-3 at Haydock, really ought to be banker material even if a high draw isn't the advantage it was a couple of weeks ago.

Onesmoothoperator is the main fancy for leg three (2.25), but it's tough so we'll add classy topweight Get Shirty , who is 3lb lower than when fifth in last season's Ebor and takes a big drop in class after running in Group company lately.

The fourth (3.00) is a tight heat and, as much as I like the potential of Modaara, she has no right to be favourite on form. Conversely, Poptronic is a considerably bigger price than she ought to be, and Mimikyu is the class act despite her penalty.

Jumby is the one to beat in the feature (3.35), but he's going to be held up and if they don't go quick enough there could be trouble. The Wizard Of Eye could get his own way, so he goes in too.

The last leg (4.10) is competitive on paper, but I got the impression In These Shoes was well ahead of her mark at Beverley last time. She was due to run in a much better race at Ascot next time, but was taken out because of soft ground, so these conditions could be perfect.

Haydock Placepot perm

1.15

3 Equilateral

7 Raasel

1.50

1 Mr Wagyu

2.25

1 Get Shirty

5 Onesmoothoperator

3.00

1 Mimikyu

4 Poptronic

3.35

5 Jumby

6 The Wizard Of Eye

4.10

3 In These Shoes

2x1x2x2x2x1 = 16 lines

