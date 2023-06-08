Haydock Placepot tips: Paul Kealy chases a cut of the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Unplugged is a fairly warm favourite for Haydock's opener (6.10) and I'm not in any rush to oppose him for Placepot purposes.

He may well have won with an uninterrupted run on his return at Pontefract and, unlike a lot of horses his age (seven), he still has some upside as he is quite lightly-raced.

In the next (6.45), King Of The Plains and Cosmic Soul arguably have the best form at the weights and they are race-fit, so they're the two I'll concentrate on even if the market may have other ideas.

Given the ludicrous stands-rail bias on the straight track at the last meeting we're likely to witness all six runners in the next (7.20) switching from the centre.

Let's hope it's not as bad as it was on Temple Stakes day, but the selections in any case are in-form pair Silent Flame and Absolutelyflawless.

The unpenalised Abate will win the fourth (7.55) if in the same mood as he was under Mia Nicholls at Hamilton last time, but he doesn't always follow a big run with another.

I'll take him on with Dark Side Thunder , who goes in a first-time visor, and Batchelor Boy , who put up a better show last time, gets the same first-time headgear and has won in first-time blinkers in the past.

Charlie Appleby has had a short-priced favourite win or be placed in the last two runnings of the maiden (8.25), so Ancient Wisdom could be a warm order.

However, the trainer is not in standout form by any stretch, so I'll take a guess on Dallas Star , and the expensive Victory Shout instead.

I'll just go with one in the last (9.00), as I doubt this is paying much. Fox Vision's form doesn't excite me, so Pjanoo , who is likely to improve going markedly up in trip, is the pick.

Haydock Placepot perm

6.10

5 Unplugged

6.45

4 Cosmic Soul

6 King Of The Plains

7.20

2 Silent Flame

3 Absolutelyflawless

7.55

3 Dark Side Thunder

7 Batchelor Boy

8.25

3 Dallas Star

7 Victory Shout

9.00

1 Pjanoo

1x2x2x2x2x1=16 lines

