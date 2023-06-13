Haydock Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are offering a £100,000 guarantee for the Placepot at Haydock and the opening 1m3½f apprentice handicap (2.10) is tough. Go with Bollin Margaret and Wynter Wildes.

Shagpyle makes the most appeal in the 1m3½f novice (2.40), but it’s also worth including the newcomer Fifth Harmonic, who is nicely bred and could go well for James Horton.

The 6f novice (3.15) is chock full of newcomers and only Watcha Matey has run. He finished fourth at Chester on his debut and should improve enough to be placed provided all eight run.

State Of Desire showed plenty of promise when third over 6f on his debut at Yarmouth and improvement should be forthcoming now that he is stepped up in trip in the 7f novice (3.50).

The 7f handicap (4.20) looks like a good opportunity for Ararat to build on his fifth in a hot 6f handicap at Newmarket last time. The Toff ran well at the track last time and also goes in.

Alice Knyvet showed promise when fourth at Windsor last time and goes into the perm in the mile fillies’ handicap (4.50). However, it’s also worth including Quick Change at bigger odds.

Haydock Placepot perm

2.10

2 Wynter Wildes

5 Bollin Margaret

2.40

2 Shagpyle

4 Fifth Harmonic

3.15

8 Watcha Matey

3.50

10 State Of Desire

4.20

3 Ararat

8 The Toff

4.50

2 Quick Change

6 Alice Knyvet

2x2x1x1x2x2 = 16 lines

