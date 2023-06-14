Haydock Placepot picks: Paul Kealy has a crack at the Tote's £100k guaranteed pool

Haydock is the venue for the Tote's £100,000 Placepot guarantee and the meeting opens with a tricky enough handicap (5.40).

Having said that, At Liberty is miles better than he was able to show at Yarmouth last month, having repeatedly got stopped in his run. Banking on horses that have been unlucky is probably not wise, though, so we'll add Arranmore , who has run well on both starts this season.

There are some potentially nice types in the second (6.10), but Star Of Mystery ran to a level on her debut more than good enough to win most recent runnings of this maiden, and it will be an unusually good running if she repeats that effort and doesn't make the first three.

In the next (6.40), Impressive Act is one of Charlie Appleby's who went backwards last time, and while his first run is more than good enough, I'll take a chance and leave him out.

Irish Nectar shaped nicely although only fourth of five on his Hamilton debut, while All Is Fair is a half-brother to a pair of juvenile winners and could go well first time.

Brian The Snail is going to be a warm favourite for the next (7.10) and is hard to oppose. It's little more than two years ago that he was rated in excess of 100, and while the glory days are gone he won off a mark of just 57 last week in the style of a horse likely to rattle up a sequence while still rated so low.

In the fifth (7.40), Mistamac didn't cut much ice on his handicap debut last month having dwelt at the start, but he came on a ton for his second run after a break in December and there's a fair chance he will do the same here. He goes in with main fancy Match Play , whose York form has worked out so well.

Trais Fluors finally got the win he has for so long threatened at Goodwood last week and, while not totally trustworthy, ought to go very close to following up off the same mark in the final leg (8.15).

Haydock Placepot perm

5.40

4 Arranmore

5 At Liberty

6.10

9 Star Of Mystery

6.40

1 All Is Fair

6 Irish Nectar

7.10

10 Brian The Snail

7.40

4 Match Play

6 Mistamac

8.15

2 Trais Fluors

2x1x2x1x2x1 = 8 lines

