Harry Wilson's play of the day at Southwell
Tropez Power
6.00 Southwell
Only one jockey has ridden more winners than Robert Havlin at the Nottinghamshire venue in 2024 and his mount, Borgi, is sure to be popular in the feature mile handicap (6.00) after producing a career-best Racing Post Rating on his latest start at Lingfield.
However, he had the run of the race that day and was flattered by his proximity to the winner, who was comfortably on top at the line. He's there for the taking off a 2lb higher mark in this better grade and Tropez Power is the one to be with.
He hasn't had the rub of the green this year, finishing hard held on the bridle after not getting any sort of a run at Newcastle on his reappearance. He stayed on from midfield having been further back than those who fought out the finish off a sedate gallop at Lingfield last time.
The return to Southwell could be key as his three runs over course and distance have yielded two stylish victories and a third behind horses who have won five races between them since.
This is the first time he's been back since his last win and his narrow second behind Point Lynas at Newcastle last March off a 1lb higher mark suggests this rating holds no fear.
Published on 4 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 4 March 2024
