Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:57 HerefordHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:57 HerefordHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Free tips

Harry Wilson has tipped three winners on the Craven card - find out his remaining fancies at Newmarket on Thursday

Our tipster has had winners at 7-1, 7-4 and 10-11 on the final day of the three-day meeting

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for the seven races on Craven day at Newmarket on Thursday.

1.50 Newmarket
Betway Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Enricher

NON-RUNNER

New customer offer: get £30 in free bets with Bet365 when you bet £10

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
CLAIM OFFER

2.25 Newmarket
Betway Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes, 1m

Harry's tip: Portcullis

There are a lot of well-bred newcomers to consider, including royal runner Portcullis, who is by Frankel out of French 1,000 Guineas winner Castle Lady. His half-brother won on his first start at three and his trainers John and Thady Gosden have won two of the last five runnings.

Silk
Portcullis14:25 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.00 Newmarket
Zyn Abernant Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Harry's tip: Jasour

Jasour ran a nice race on his comeback at Doncaster last month, travelling strongly and finding plenty when asked only to be picked up late on, suggesting he may have just needed the run. He's entitled to step forward from that first start in 259 days and has plenty of form that suggests he's capable of winning this.

Silk
Jasour15:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Clive Cox

3.35 Newmarket
Betway Craven Stakes (Group 3), 1m

Harry's tip: Oxagon

Oxagon was steadily progressive last year before not handling heavy ground in the Futurity at Doncaster in October, having run well in the Champagne behind subsequent dual Group 1 winner Puerto Rico and been far from disgraced when fifth in the Dewhurst. He's more experienced than most but could have more to come in new headgear.

Silk
Oxagon15:35 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

4.10 Newmarket
Rossdales Maiden Fillies' Stakes, 7f

Harry's tip: Hassaleh

Hassaleh fared best of the newcomers when third on her debut behind the now 97-rated Bella Lyra in a 6f fillies' novice at Windsor in June. This big-framed filly was likely to make a better three-year-old and, given she's closely related to Bedouin Prince and Striking Star, the step up in trip should suit.

Silk
Hassaleh16:10 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

4.45 Newmarket
EBF "Confined" Novice Stakes 1m2f

Harry's tip: Guildmaster

Guildmaster overcame greenness to make an impressive winning debut at Lingfield in December, putting three lengths between himself and a subsequent winner. He's related to a few Group winners and looks an exciting prospect, with the step up in trip looking likely to suit.

Silk
Guildmaster16:45 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

5.20 Newmarket
Watch Live Racing At Betway Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Physique

Physique ran one of her best races last year over this course and distance, going down by just three-quarters of a length subsequent Royal Ascot winner Miss Information who ended the season rated 11lb higher having also won a Listed race. She's entitled to step forward from her return and looks well treated on old form.

Silk
Physique17:20 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Micky Fenton

Read more . . .

'It looks a strong Craven' - superpowers Coolmore and Godolphin go toe-to-toe in red-hot Guineas trial 

'She looks to have wintered well' - Commonwealth Cup winner Time For Sandals returns with an eye-catching jockey booked 

The King and Queen are among those with runners in the Wood Ditton - but what can pedigrees tell us about expectations? 

£2000 in free bets at Racing Post Free Bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

author image
Betting expert

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips