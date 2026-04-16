Harry Wilson has tipped three winners on the Craven card - find out his remaining fancies at Newmarket on Thursday

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for the seven races on Craven day at Newmarket on Thursday.

1.50 Newmarket

Betway Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Enricher

NON-RUNNER

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

2.25 Newmarket

Betway Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes, 1m

Harry's tip: Portcullis

There are a lot of well-bred newcomers to consider, including royal runner Portcullis, who is by Frankel out of French 1,000 Guineas winner Castle Lady. His half-brother won on his first start at three and his trainers John and Thady Gosden have won two of the last five runnings.

Portcullis 14:25 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.00 Newmarket

Zyn Abernant Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Harry's tip: Jasour

Jasour ran a nice race on his comeback at Doncaster last month, travelling strongly and finding plenty when asked only to be picked up late on, suggesting he may have just needed the run. He's entitled to step forward from that first start in 259 days and has plenty of form that suggests he's capable of winning this.

Jasour 15:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Clive Cox

3.35 Newmarket

Betway Craven Stakes (Group 3), 1m

Harry's tip: Oxagon

Oxagon was steadily progressive last year before not handling heavy ground in the Futurity at Doncaster in October, having run well in the Champagne behind subsequent dual Group 1 winner Puerto Rico and been far from disgraced when fifth in the Dewhurst. He's more experienced than most but could have more to come in new headgear.

Oxagon 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

4.10 Newmarket

Rossdales Maiden Fillies' Stakes, 7f

Harry's tip: Hassaleh

Hassaleh fared best of the newcomers when third on her debut behind the now 97-rated Bella Lyra in a 6f fillies' novice at Windsor in June. This big-framed filly was likely to make a better three-year-old and, given she's closely related to Bedouin Prince and Striking Star, the step up in trip should suit.

Hassaleh 16:10 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

4.45 Newmarket

EBF "Confined" Novice Stakes 1m2f

Harry's tip: Guildmaster

Guildmaster overcame greenness to make an impressive winning debut at Lingfield in December, putting three lengths between himself and a subsequent winner. He's related to a few Group winners and looks an exciting prospect, with the step up in trip looking likely to suit.

Guildmaster 16:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

5.20 Newmarket

Watch Live Racing At Betway Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Physique

Physique ran one of her best races last year over this course and distance, going down by just three-quarters of a length subsequent Royal Ascot winner Miss Information who ended the season rated 11lb higher having also won a Listed race. She's entitled to step forward from her return and looks well treated on old form.

Physique 17:20 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Micky Fenton

Read more . . .

'It looks a strong Craven' - superpowers Coolmore and Godolphin go toe-to-toe in red-hot Guineas trial

'She looks to have wintered well' - Commonwealth Cup winner Time For Sandals returns with an eye-catching jockey booked

The King and Queen are among those with runners in the Wood Ditton - but what can pedigrees tell us about expectations?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.