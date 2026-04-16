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Harry Wilson has tipped three winners on the Craven card - find out his remaining fancies at Newmarket on Thursday
Our tipster has had winners at 7-1, 7-4 and 10-11 on the final day of the three-day meeting
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for the seven races on Craven day at Newmarket on Thursday.
1.50 Newmarket
Betway Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Enricher
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2.25 Newmarket
Betway Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes, 1m
Harry's tip: Portcullis
There are a lot of well-bred newcomers to consider, including royal runner Portcullis, who is by Frankel out of French 1,000 Guineas winner Castle Lady. His half-brother won on his first start at three and his trainers John and Thady Gosden have won two of the last five runnings.
3.00 Newmarket
Zyn Abernant Stakes (Group 3), 6f
Harry's tip: Jasour
Jasour ran a nice race on his comeback at Doncaster last month, travelling strongly and finding plenty when asked only to be picked up late on, suggesting he may have just needed the run. He's entitled to step forward from that first start in 259 days and has plenty of form that suggests he's capable of winning this.
3.35 Newmarket
Betway Craven Stakes (Group 3), 1m
Harry's tip: Oxagon
Oxagon was steadily progressive last year before not handling heavy ground in the Futurity at Doncaster in October, having run well in the Champagne behind subsequent dual Group 1 winner Puerto Rico and been far from disgraced when fifth in the Dewhurst. He's more experienced than most but could have more to come in new headgear.
4.10 Newmarket
Rossdales Maiden Fillies' Stakes, 7f
Harry's tip: Hassaleh
Hassaleh fared best of the newcomers when third on her debut behind the now 97-rated Bella Lyra in a 6f fillies' novice at Windsor in June. This big-framed filly was likely to make a better three-year-old and, given she's closely related to Bedouin Prince and Striking Star, the step up in trip should suit.
4.45 Newmarket
EBF "Confined" Novice Stakes 1m2f
Harry's tip: Guildmaster
Guildmaster overcame greenness to make an impressive winning debut at Lingfield in December, putting three lengths between himself and a subsequent winner. He's related to a few Group winners and looks an exciting prospect, with the step up in trip looking likely to suit.
5.20 Newmarket
Watch Live Racing At Betway Handicap, 7f
Harry's tip: Physique
Physique ran one of her best races last year over this course and distance, going down by just three-quarters of a length subsequent Royal Ascot winner Miss Information who ended the season rated 11lb higher having also won a Listed race. She's entitled to step forward from her return and looks well treated on old form.
Read more . . .
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Published on inFree tips
Last updated
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- Newmarket Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three tips for Haydock and Newmarket on Wednesday
- Harry Wilson fires in 16-5 and 4-1 winners at Haydock - don't miss the rest of his tips for day two at the Craven meeting and beyond
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Happy Valley on Wednesday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with two tips for day three of the Craven meeting at Newmarket
- Newmarket Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three tips for Haydock and Newmarket on Wednesday
- Harry Wilson fires in 16-5 and 4-1 winners at Haydock - don't miss the rest of his tips for day two at the Craven meeting and beyond
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Happy Valley on Wednesday