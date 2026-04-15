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Harry Wilson fires in 16-5 and 4-1 winners at Haydock - don't miss the rest of his tips for day two at the Craven meeting and beyond

Our tipster provides his fancies for the big races at Newmarket and Haydock

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for the six races live on ITV4 from Newbury and Haydock on Wednesday.

1.50 Newmarket
Weatherbys Global Stallions App Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Realign

Realign was well supported on his first start after a gelding operation and a break when winning with a bit in hand at Haydock in September and can be forgiven a below-par run next time on account of the heavy ground. He may be best fresh anyway, as his two wins have come after breaks, and he's got more to offer.

Silk
Realign13:50 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: William Haggas

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2.05 Haydock
Unibet Abram Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Listed), 2m5f

Harry's tip: Dream Shadow

Surprise Cheltenham Festival winner White Noise is the one to beat, but Dream Shadow wasn't far behind her when fourth in a Warwick Grade 2 in February and looks worth a chance at the prices. She showed smart form in bumpers and this trip/ground combination could prove ideal.

Silk
Dream Shadow14:05 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

2.25 Newmarket
Betway Feilden Stakes (Listed), 1m1f

Harry's tip: Shayem

Shayem was progressive last year, with his sole defeat from four starts being a staying-on third behind subsequent Royal Lodge winner Bow Echo at Haydock in September. He's better than he was able to show when not handling dirt in Riyadh last time and is bred to appreciate this extra furlong.

Silk
Shayem14:25 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

2.40 Haydock
Unibet Silver Trophy Handicap Chase (Grade 2), 2m4f

Harry's tip: Riskintheground

This is likely to have been the target all season for Riskintheground, who has been campaigned in some of the most competitive handicaps and is now 1lb lower than when winning this contest 12 months ago. He was running his best race this season when hampered at the last at Cheltenham and should be primed for this.

Silk
Riskintheground14:40 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.00 Newmarket
Betway Earl of Sefton Stakes (Group 3), 1m1f

Harry's tip: Boiling Point

Boiling Point put in a huge performance when defying top weight in the Cambridgeshire over course and distance in September, producing a high-class Racing Post Rating of 119 and taking his Rowley Mile record to 2211. He's entitled to take a step forward from his return and is a big player in receipt of 3lb from Damysus.

Silk
Boiling Point15:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

3.35 Newmarket
Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Harry's tip: America Queen

America Queen shaped well in a couple of Group races over 6f last year after her wide-margin debut win, finishing second in the Lowther before a good fourth in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes here in September. That's some of the strongest form on offer and she shapes like this trip is within range.

Silk
America Queen15:35 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Richard Hughes

Read these next:

'The others are going to have to take a big step forward to beat him' - Tom Segal with two selections at Newmarket on Wednesday  

Graeme Rodway returns with four big-priced selections on day two of the Craven meeting 

David Jennings struck with winners at 6-1, 9-4 and 5-4 in his last tipping column and has four fancies at Leopardstown on Wednesday 

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