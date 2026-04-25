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Harry Wilson had winners at 5-1, 2-1 and 7-4 on Friday - find out his fancies for ten races on Saturday
Our tipster provides his best bets for the big races at Sandown, Haydock and Leicester
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all eight races at Sandown on Saturday, plus the two live ITV contests from Haydock and Leicester.
1.13 Sandown
Changing Young Lives At Jamie's Farm Fillies' Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, 2m
Harry's tip: La Luna Artista
La Luna Artista has improved her Racing Post Rating with each of her four starts, winning three including an emphatic defeat of some talented rivals in the Grade 2 Adonis Hurdle at Kempton in February. The form of her Triumph Trial fifth the time before reads well and she could prove a class apart on her handicap debut.
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1.45 Sandown
bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle, 2m
Harry's tips: Kocktail Bleu & Race To Base (already advised at 14-1 and 33-1)
Kocktail Bleu has proved progressive at around two miles over hurdles, with his runner-up efforts behind Baron Noir (Grade 1 third) and then in the Dovecote particularly strong form. He could be a lot better than an opening mark of 125 now handicapping. Race To Base, who will be suited by the better ground and drop in trip, looks overpriced.
2.05 Leicester
Caffreys Black Stout King Richard III Cup Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Dark Cloud Rising
Dark Cloud Rising posted his best two RPRs when fitted with cheekpieces at the back-end of last year and can be forgiven a below-par return at Pontefract three weeks ago, when he looked in need of the run. He beat a subsequent three-time winner over course and distance in August and a 5lb higher mark doesn't look beyond him.
2.20 Sandown
bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2), 2m6½f
Harry's tip: Blow Your Wad
Blow Your Wad gave lumps of weight all round when winning a Chepstow handicap last time, taking his form figures to 3241 since joining Gary and Josh Moore. He sets the standard on that effort and may appreciate going this way round, given he jumped right at times that day.
2.35 Haydock
William Hill Epic Boosts Handicap, 7f
Harry's tips: Sarab Star, Khafiz & Great Acclaim (already advised at 12-1, 16-1 and 25-1)
The refitting of blinkers is a huge positive for Great Acclaim, who posted RPRs in excess of 100 in five starts over this trip in that headgear last year, while the return to 7f looks ideal for the improving Sarab Star – both should suit this speed-favouring track. Khafiz is also well treated, although drying ground is a possible worry.
2.55 Sandown
bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1), 1m7½f
Harry's tip: JPR One
I reckon Thistle Ask will reverse the Clarence House form with Jonbon on this better ground, but I'm going to hand another chance to JPR One. He's travelled strongly before his stamina failed in a couple of Grade 1s over further at Cheltenham and Aintree, and he could be suited by the likely good pace back down in trip.
3.30 Sandown
bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase, 3m4½f
Harry's tip: Montregard (already advised at 6-1)
Montregard has posted notably good efforts on his last two starts, chasing home a subsequent Grade 2 winner in a race that has worked out well before winning a premier handicap in a good time at Ascot in February. He has shaped as though he would stay this longer trip and could prove underestimated by a 4lb rise for his last win.
4.02 Sandown
bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m5½f
Harry's tip: Rubaud
With Kabral Du Mathan out, it could be worth taking a chance on Rubaud, who reverts to hurdles after pulling up in the Grand Annual. His runner-up effort when trying to concede 2lb to Alexei in the Kingwell Hurdle in February reads well in this context and good ground on a right-handed track is ideal.
4.40 Sandown
bet365 Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase, 2m4f
Harry's tip: Palamon
Palamon bettered all previous form for Dan Skelton when fitted with a tongue-tie at Bangor last month, winning a 2m4½f handicap chase with plenty in hand. The drop in trip was against him at Aintree last time and he's a big player back at this distance, especially as this right-handed track promises to suit him better.
5.15 Sandown
bet365 Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f
Harry's tip: Gnomon
Gnomon shaped like he would appreciate stepping up in trip on his first three starts and duly proved that when winning comfortably at Ascot last time, proving too good for a subsequent easy handicap winner. A 1m6f winner on the Flat, he could have plenty more to come at this distance and looks potentially well treated off a mark of 120.
Read more here:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Leicester
'I’d take Thistle Ask over Jonbon - but the better bet is surely this vastly improved performer'
'He goes there with a real chance' - bet365 Gold Cup trainers assess their chances in the big handicap
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