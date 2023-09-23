Hamilton Placepot tips: Tom Segal with three bankers in his perm for the £50,000 guarantee

There aren't many runners in the Hamilton Placepot but all the races are tricky, starting with the two-year-old novice (2.15).

Blue Storm looks the one to beat, but he has to bounce back from a poor run, so it might be safest to include the expensive breeze-up purchase Garfield Shadow as well.

In order to keep the perm manageable, it might be worth banking on Thursday's Ayr winner Aconcagua Mountain in the Moira Stein Memorial Handicap (2.50), with his 5lb penalty being offset by his rider's claim, while Bringbackmemories looks to have a big class edge in the seller (3.25).

The best race on the card is the Usave Business Energy Specialist Fillies' Handicap (4.00), and while Rock Melody wasn't at her best in the Bronze Cup on Friday, she never really got a clear shot at things from a tricky draw. This is easier and she ran well in the Scottish Stewards' Cup off a higher mark over this course and distance earlier in the season.

Blazing Son and Glorious Rio look two of the more likely ones in the William Cairns Memorial Celebrations Handicap (4.35), while Blue Antares and Rory The Cat look the two against the field in the 1m3f handicap (5.10).

Hamilton Placepot perm

2.15

1 Blue Storm

2 Garfield Shadow

2.50

1 Aconcagua Mountain

3.25

1 Bringbackmemories

4.00

1 Rock Melody

4.35

5 Blazing Son

9 Glorious Rio

5.10

4 Blue Antares

6 Rory The Cat

2x1x1x1x2x2=8 lines

