Hamilton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £100,000 guaranteed Placepot pool is at Hamilton and there are nine declared for the opening 1m5f handicap (6.00). That makes the race a good opportunity for a banker provided at least eight run, so stick with the in-form Two Auld Pals.

The 5f maiden (6.30) for fillies comes up next and only two places are available. Bellarchi has consistent form and goes in alongside Karl Burke’s promising newcomer Princess Alex.

The 5f selling handicap (7.00) has attracted eight runners and three places means it’s worth banking on the consistent Stay Smart. If there is a non-runner, put Hard Solution in as well.

Only seven are declared for the 1m1f maiden (7.30) so put two in the perm. Godwinson is the obvious pick following his promising debut at Nottingham but Bosc Girl could also go well.

Jm Jungle is one of my bets of the day in the following 5f handicap (8.00), but it’s a small field and only two places are available. Water Of Leith looks the best alternative.

The 1m3f handicap (8.30) is the final leg and it’s another race where just two places will be available. Lochnaver and Ajyad both come into the race in top form and are worth including.

Hamilton Placepot perm

6.00

1 Two Auld Pals

6.30

2 Princess Alex

3 Bellarchi

7.00

2 Stay Smart

7.30

4 Godwinson

6 Bosc Girl

8.00

3 Jm Jungle

4 Water Of Leith

8.30

2 Ajyad

5 Lochnaver

1x2x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines

Read these next:

'There should be plenty more to come' - our expert tipster is back with three Thursday fancies

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hamilton, Newcastle and Newmarket on Thursday

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.