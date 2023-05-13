Hamilton Placepot picks: Tom Segal with his Sunday Series perm

With five competitive handicaps among the six races, the Hamilton Placepot could get expensive and the only race in which it's safe to have a banker is the opening two-year-old maiden (3.45). has much the best form of those who have run and he was unlucky not to win a similar race at Musselburgh last time. It will take a good newcomer to beat him.

Kevin Ryan has his horses in great form and has a good record in three-year-old sprint handicaps, so his has to go in the Race To A Cure For MND 3YO Sprint Handicap (4.15) after his was caught on the line at Pontefract last time. He is up another 4lb, though, and down the bottom of the weights looks sure to go well after her strong finishing effort at Doncaster on her comeback run.

Star apprentice Billy Loughnane has three good rides for Heather Main on the card and I would be keen to include in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap (4.45), in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap (5.15) and in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Stayers' Handicap (6.15) as they are all are well handicapped on the pick of their form and look to have been targeted for their respective races.

They first two were beaten a fair distance on their comeback runs, so in the fillies' race it is worth sticking in the perm as well, while in the mile comes from a stable that does well at Hamilton and he is unbeaten in two starts at the track.

Middleham Park have two good chances in the sprint handicap (5.45) and both and come here on the back of excellent efforts in a similar race at Musselburgh a fortnight ago.There is no reason why both won't run well again.

Hamilton Placepot perm

3.45

4 Moonstone Boy

4.15

4 Quintus Arrius

12 Mereside Diva

4.45

5 Celtic Empress

6 My Little Queens

5.15

2 Dutch Decoy

11 Mostawaa

5.45

4 The Thin Blue Line

5 Monsieur Kodi

6.15

9 Captain Haddock

1x2x2x2x2x1=16 lines

