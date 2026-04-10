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'Everything looks sure to suit' - why this horse can win on Ladies' Day at Aintree
Our tipsters and reporters provide their selections for day two of the Grand National festival at Aintree.
1.45: William Hill Handicap Hurdle
Hot Fuss
By Jason Leahy
Act Of Authority was given plenty to do in the Martin Pipe and stayed on well to finish fifth. Ahead of him was Hot Fuss, who has been running well in competitive handicaps. He impressed on his first try at this trip and can go one better at a track that looks sure to suit. Fingle Bridge is an interesting contender for Olly Murphy. He had excuses last time and is unexposed over hurdles.
2.20 William Hill Mildmay Novices' Chase
Salver
By Tom Park
Salver stayed on strongly for third in the Brown Advisory in a race that wasn't necessarily run to suit as it paid to be with the pace. He is progressing with every run over fences and should be suited by the test here.
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2.55: ThatPrizeGuy Top Novices' Hurdle
Sober Glory
By Rob Sutton
But for a mistake at the final flight, Sober Glory may have been arriving at Aintree as the winner of the Supreme. That second to Old Park Star was still a terrific effort and he should take all the beating. Tom Lacey’s Montemares could be the biggest danger if running here and not in Saturday’s Mersey Hurdle. He was fourth in the Challow at Newbury before landing a Grade 2 at Kelso in February.
3.30: JCB Melling Chase
Heart Wood
By Liam Watson
Heart Wood ran out a ten-length winner of the Ryanair at the Cheltenham Festival and beatafew of these rivals comfortably. He has dramatically improved this season, and this eight-year-old looks like a major player.
4.05: Randox Topham Handicap Chase
Il Atlantique
By Jason Leahy
Copy Willie Mullins won this last year with Gentleman De Mee, and Ile Atlantique looks to have a similar profile. He was a good second behind Ryanair winner Heart Wood at Tramore in January and, if he takes to these fences, he can get his head in front.
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4.40: Oddschecker Sefton Novices' Hurdle
No Drama This End
By Jason Leahy
No Drama This End failed to make it 4-4 over hurdles when sent off favourite at Cheltenham, but nothing went to plan, he was shuffled back early and met trouble throughout. He was well looked after once beaten, so that run can be ignored. This step up in trip looks sure to suit, and he can bounce back.
5.15: Debenhams Handicap Hurdle
Harry Lowes
By Tom Park
Harry Lowes is a horse I have had on my radar for Aintree after impressing at Bangor last time. He showed a great turn of foot to beat the 8-15 favourite Count Of Vendome at Bangor and that form was franked when the second won next time out at Doncaster. Harry Lowes could make light work of a mark of 124.
Read these next:
Aintree day 2 tips: Paul Kealy's best bet at the Grand National festival
Aintree day two tips: five horses to back on Friday
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