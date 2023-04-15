Grand National festival 2023 tips: Saturday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day three of the Grand National festival is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

2.25 Aintree

By Tom Segal

The Pertemps winner Good Time Jonny could easily follow up in the Village Hotels Handicap Hurdle but the more rain that falls the more I like the look of the novice Mexico for Stuart Edmunds, who won the race in 2021.

Mexico clearly relished the step up to 3m at Uttoxeter last time when winning without coming off the bridle and the handicapper put him up only 7lb, which looked pretty lenient to me.

Mexico 14:25 Aintree View Racecard

3.00 Aintree

By Paul Kealy



Allied to the watering overnight on the Thursday, Friday's rain may have come just in time for Gavin Cromwell's eight-year-old, who ran really well when fourth in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham last month.

Letsbeclearaboutit was travelling as well as anything turning for home there, but he didn't quite seem to see it out, and while 2m4f around Aintree could be on the sharp side for him, the rain looked to be getting well into the ground during day two, and that will suit.

Letsbeclearaboutit 15:00 Aintree View Racecard

3.35 Aintree

By Kevin Morley

The two to meet all trends for the Liverpool Hurdle are Marie’s Rock and Home By The Lee. Both failed to make the frame at Cheltenham, but the latter performed better when fifth in the Stayers’ Hurdle and earns the vote with the recent rain boosting his claims.

Home By The Lee 15:35 Aintree View Racecard

