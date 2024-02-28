Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Wetherby

Windtothelightning

4.35 Wetherby

Wetherby's 2m3½f handicap hurdle (4.35) is a good race and the one to be on is Windtothelightning , who takes a big drop in class and looks capable of defying top weight.

The lightly raced six-year-old looked a mare going places when brushing aside the Wetherby specialist, Haafapiece, by nine lengths on her seasonal reappearance over course and distance in November, and a reproduction of that form back at this venue may be enough.

Windtothelightning gave an indication that this 12lb higher mark might not be beyond her when she was beaten only three and a quarter lengths into fourth in a hot race at Cheltenham next time. She was slow at the last and was hampered on the run-in, so did well to go so close.

The money poured in for her to beat last season’s Cheltenham Festival winner You Wear It Well in a Listed mares’ hurdle at Haydock 12 days ago when she was the only horse backed seriously against the 1-2 favourite, but backers soon lost their money as she fell at the second.

Nevertheless, the market confidence behind her that day was a hint that she went into the race in top form and this is a much weaker event, so it’s worth backing her to make amends.

Windtothelightning 16:35 Wetherby

