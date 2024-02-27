Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Kempton

Gavi Di Gavi

7.00 Kempton

The mile handicap (7.00) is the feature race of the night and Oisin Murphy’s mount, Umberto, is likely to be popular with punters after a good run at the track on his last start. However, that was in August and he might lack sharpness on his return from 196 days off.

It’s worth taking him on and the one to back is Gavi Di Gavi, who has recorded his last three all-weather wins off a mark of 77 and looks handicapped to strike again from 1lb higher here.

He might be nine years old now, but he has steadily returned to form in three starts this winter following a four-month break and produced his best recent effort over course and distance last time, when beaten a length in second by the reopposing Lady Of Arabia in a bunched finish.

Gavi Di Gavi came from further back than those who finished around him and was the only horse to make up any significant ground from the rear in a race where it paid to be prominent.

He can therefore be considered better than the bare form and he has a 3lb pull in the weights with Lady Of Arabia here, so may easily reverse the places this time around.

Gavi Di Gavi has two wins, two seconds and a third from nine starts at this track and two of his four highest Racing Post Ratings have been achieved here. There is every chance he can build on that last run with Rossa Ryan, who was on last time, a big positive back in the plate.

Gavi Di Gavi 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Alan King

