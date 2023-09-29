Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Haydock on Saturday

Woolhampton

2.40 Haydock

Woolhampton looked like a sprinter going places when she won at Ascot in July and she can record her first victory since in the cavani.co.uk The Dapper Dash For Cash Handicap (2.40).

The daughter of Camacho had subsequent winner Glamorous Breeze back in third when she recorded that last victory and after a couple of below-par runs at Newbury and York on her next two starts, she returned to her best back at Ascot last time when finishing a close third.

She was beaten only a length that day off this mark, which is just 2lb higher than for her last victory, and she's fully effective on good to soft going. Her sire’s progeny also usually enjoy cut in the ground and she has a chance if she can reproduce her best Ascot form at this track.

Woolhampton 14:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Laura Pearson Tnr: Rod Millman

