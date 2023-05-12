Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Haydock

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Parramount

3.15 Haydock

The lightly raced seven-year-old has won four of his ten starts and three of his last five. He has been on a rapid upward curve this winter and looked better than ever when running away with a 2m handicap hurdle at Fakenham in March. He travelled well and won by 13 lengths from a subsequent winner.

He was sent off 9-2 favourite to follow up at Aintree’s Grand National meeting last month but ended up going off far too quickly alongside the tearaway Knickerbockerglory and the pair had no chance of sustaining that breakneck pace. That is a complete throw-out run which should be ignored.

If he were coming here straight after his Fakenham run he would probably be near favourite and there should be plenty more to come from him over hurdles with drier ground set to suit.

