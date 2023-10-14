Goodwood Placepot tips: Tom Segal's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The jump jockeys get a chance to have a crack at Goodwood in the opening staying handicap (1.50) and David Bass looks to have a good chance of landing the pot on Beggarman, who stays well and likes soft ground. He comes here on the back of a decent effort at Bath but that wasn't a great race, so I would also suggest including Havaila , who ran very well at this track in May.

The 6f handicap (3.00) is extremely competitive and it will take at least a couple to get through. Hierarchy has been in good form at this track on soft ground of late and must go well again, although this is a better race. Crazy Luck likes the track too and Tom Marquand is a positive jockey booking.

Amancio and Land Of Magic both have form on soft ground and are likely to run their races in the nursery (3.35), which might not be the case with the other juveniles.

The other three races don't look as complicated and after being a bit too keen over 7f last time, Al Shabab Storm is going to be hard to beat in the 6f novice (2.25), while Hampden should plenty of promise at this track on his sole start and should improve on that debut third in the 1m1f novice (4.10).

The final race in the Placepot (4.45) only has seven runners, so it makes sense to put a couple in the perm and Darkness is the first of them as he can race off a 3lb lower mark than when fourth in the Golden Mile here in August. Kathab is much less exposed than most and could still be well handicapped if handles the softest ground he's ever run on.

Goodwood Placepot perm

1.50

2 Havaila

12 Beggarman

2.25

2 Al Shabab Storm

3.00

9 Hierarchy

11 Crazy Luck

3.35

6 Amancio

9 Land Of Magic

4.10

5 Hampden

4.45

4 Darkness

6 Kathab

2x1x2x2x1x2=16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.